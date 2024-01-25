5 Indian destinations for an expeditious escape on the Republic Day weekend

It’s that time of the year for travel enthusiasts and adventure seekers to pack up their travel necessities and buckle up for yet another journey. With the wide variety of travel destinations in India and the Republic Day weekend just around the corner, why not consider places that are waiting to be ticked off of your travel list? We list down destinations across the country that make for a perfect three-day getaway.

Alleppey, Kerala

What could be the best way to escape the hustle and bustle of city life than a surreal destination where morning brings in the mist and magic? Kerala, touted as God’s Own Country, is perfect for those seeking a soulful reconnection with mother nature and one such place is amidst the backwaters and bountiful beauty of Alleppey. In Alleppey, you can experience the joy of houseboat cruises, village walks, Ayurvedic therapies and lots more.

Ladakh

We all have heard about the Magnetic Hill in Ladakh, a phenomenon that defies gravity. In Ladakh you can enjoy the treks on its high mountains, the only cold desert in India, with mesmerizing sightseeing by the lakes and valleys like Pangong, Tso Moriri and Nubra Valley. During your three-day trip, you can also witness the mystic convergence of the two rivers Zanskar and Indus before they flow into Pakistan.

Jaisalmer, Jaipur

At Jaisalmer, experience royalty with its breathtaking forts, fascinating havelis, ancient Jain temples and sparkling dunes. Conclude your short trip by exploring the city's nightlife which is an amalgamation of modern and traditional cultural performances.

Pangong Valley, Jaisalmer Fort and Alleppey (clockwise)

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Discover the Great Rann of Kutch, a vast salt marsh desert in the middle of the Thar desert and its picturesque hills and pristine white beaches. Also explore places like the Tropic of Cancer, Bhirandiyara, Ludiya, Magnetic Zone, Kalo Dungar and Dhoro Salt Flats for a mesmerising sunset view.

Rann of Kutch

Islands of Lakshadweep

An escape to the natural landscapes, the sandy beaches and the abundance of flora and fauna, with the absence of a rushed lifestyle, enhances the mystique of Lakshadweep. Out of the 32 islands, Minicoy Island comes packed with beautiful white sand beaches and Kadmat Island offers the best aquatic life.

