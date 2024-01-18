Moxy Hotels by Marriott Bonvoy debuts in India

You think Bengaluru, you think traffic almost like the two are synonymous with one another. But if you look past its jam-packed roads and flyovers, the city has a lot to offer to the common tourist. A blend of traditional and uber tourist charms, Bengaluru is now host to Moxy Hotels, an offering by Marriott Bonvoy that wins all the brownie points for its strategic location.

Situated 10 minutes away from the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, the Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud will serve as an escape for the locals and a pit-stop for those visiting the city to check out its historic and hospitable stops, starting from the ISKCON Temple to St Mary’s Basilica and the National Gallery of Modern Art.

Speaking about the launch, Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director of Prestige Group, shares, “With the launch of The Moxy Hotels, we will offer travellers a unique and unforgettable experience in the heart of Bengaluru. We want everyone to experience this new-age hospitality Moxy will bring, and we are proud that Moxy Bengaluru will be the first of its kind in India.”

Moxy Standard Queen Room

Known for its spirited and playful design sensibilities, the 128 key hotel opened in the city earlier this week for previews. Some of these notable features that got the guests talking included the futuristic accents like keyless entry, rooms with LED lights, wall-mounted pegs and foldable desks.

Other than retreat options, the hotel also boasts a bunch of spots to appease your taste palettes starting from the Bar Moxy, the Moxy Kitchen & Pickups and Layover, a vibrant poolside bar that comes with a space for you to groove and move.



“The young, dynamic, and adventurous ambience of Bengaluru provides the perfect backdrop for Moxy's impressive debut in India. We have created here a unique atmosphere where stylish, spirited, and diverse designs converge to create an immersive experience like no other” concludes Anuradha Venkatachalam, hotel manager, Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud.

