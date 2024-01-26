This year, explore the other side of Lonavala

Steps. Rocks. Fog. Fog everywhere. The journey up the hill was an arduous one, with each step requiring a great deal of effort. The path was rocky, and the fog was so thick that it was difficult to see where we were going, especially with the fogged-up glasses. Despite the challenge, we kept climbing higher and higher, driven by an intense desire to see this trek through. As we ascended, the thought crossed my mind that horses had once traversed this very route, and I couldn't help but wonder why we were forced to walk on our feet.

Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, we arrived at the top of the Lohagad fort. The view that greeted us was breathtaking, with clouds enveloping us on all sides, and streaks of greenery and splotches of grey stone dotting our field of vision. The sense of relief that we felt at having made it to the top was quickly replaced by a new feeling of exhilaration and a burning desire to keep exploring.

And explore we did. We ventured further into the hill's interior, discovering a stunning pond that unleashed a waterfall, splashing in reverse, whipped and twisted by the strong winds. The only thing that came to our minds at that time on the top of the Lohagadh fort by the waterfall was, “Who knew a staycation would turn into adventurous treks up the hills?”

We arrived at Radisson Lonavala with one duffle bag each and were immediately immersed in the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra. The traditional tutari (blowhorn) a symbol of the olden times when it was used in kingdoms to announce the arrival of royal members or visitors, made us jump back to reality after a two-hour drowsy car ride from Mumbai.

What was unique about Radisson’s Lonavala resort is that its design is inspired by the ancient forts that surround Lonavala, and we were amazed by how well it incorporated reused natural materials. The open atrium allowed for cool air to circulate, while the cylindrical lobby made us feel as though we had been transported back to the era of the great Maratha empire. We couldn't help but marvel at the attention to detail and the effort that had gone into maintaining the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's kingdom. Designed by architect Kamal Malik and stretching for 21 meters, the resort also has India’s largest gabion wall, and we were impressed.



Radisson Lonavala

Nestled in the heart of the Sahyadri hills, Radisson Lonavala is a luxurious five-star resort that offers an unforgettable experience to its guests. The resort boasts of spacious and exquisite suites that are designed to provide maximum comfort to the guests. The interiors are top-notch and exude sophistication and elegance. The resort also features a wide range of amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, play area, and a relaxing spa that offers a variety of treatments to rejuvenate the body and mind. One of the highlights of the resort is the breathtaking view of the Sahyadris that can be enjoyed from the rooms. The resort also has a commendable bar that serves a variety of drinks, and the DJ nights are sure to get you grooving. Oh, and they even offered us bubble baths! The tub was a little bit out of our league with functions our laymen’s minds couldn’t quite grasp, but bubble bath, yay! After a relaxing day and a much-needed glass of wine, we made our way to the restaurant Hirkani just in time for dinner.



Named after Hirkani or ‘the feeding mother’, the restaurant’s interiors tell the tale of a mother who had to leave her baby behind to go up to Raigad to deliver milk on the occasion of Kojagiri and failed to return to her village after fort doors were closed. Her story of climbing up the fort walls and descending the hill to return to her baby to feed the child in time is a story still remembered.

The all-day dining restaurant offers a delightful selection of Oriental, Coastal, Indian, and local cuisine that is sure to satisfy any discerning foodie. However, what sets this restaurant apart is its exceptional Maharashtrian cuisine, which is simply divine. I still can't get over the mouth-watering Kothambir Wadi that I had, and the Dabeli in Panipuri was an explosion of flavours in my mouth. The restaurant boasts an extensive menu that includes a wide range of options, from succulent kebabs and fragrant biriyani to delectable pasta and scrumptious sushi. The chefs use only the freshest ingredients, and the attention to detail in every dish is evident in every bite. After indulging in the sumptuous meal, we headed back to our room feeling satisfied and content. Little did we know that the next day would be filled with unforgettable experiences, from scenic hikes to thrilling treks that took our breath away.



Radisson Lonavala has a lot planned for its guests when it comes to exploring the beauty of the Sahyadri mountains. Small hikes and excursions near the resort with an enthusiastic group of adventure seekers like us were the best way to start our morning. Lush green hilltop with dogs skipping in the tall grass and the city of Lonavala spread out on the canvas like a painting, what a view it was. After a small hike, we visited the mesmerising Tungarli Lake and Narayani Dham temple before starting our journey to the Lohagad Fort — one of the most trekked hill forts of India. Steps. Rocks. Fog. Fog everywhere. The journey up the mountain was an arduous one but we kept climbing and the view left us even more breathless with its beauty, a memory etched into our mind and heart like a painting worth a million pounds.

Our stay at Radisson Lonavala was much more than just a staycation. It was a reminder that Lonavala, despite being over-exposed, still has so much to offer. It left us feeling amazed and rejuvenated, and we can't wait to explore more of what this beautiful place has to offer.

Cost per night: Approximately INR 13,000 for a Superior room to INR 35,499 for a Presidential Suite

Approximately a 2-hour drive from Mumbai and a 1-hour drive from Pune

Nearest airports: Pune and Mumbai



