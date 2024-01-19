Our stay at the Hilton Yala Resort introduced us to diverse landscapes and ecosystems

Imagine this — you wake up to the rustling sound of leaves in the middle of the forest, even as the distant sound of sea waves splash onto the rocks. As the gentle breeze caresses your face, it makes you feel like you are in paradise! Our visit to the southeastern region of the island country of Sri Lanka introduced us to a location that is closest to the aforementioned description. We are talking about Yala. Our journey to Yala was nothing short of a dreamy holiday. Although the four to five-hour drive from Colombo might have produced a stiff back or two, the picturesque roads of the highways, filled with plush green backdrops and the occasional water bodies that passed by us, soothed our jetlag.



Ayubowan

Upon reaching Yala, the canopies began to tower over the sky. As we bid adieu to the city, all that was ahead of us was miles and miles of verdure. Thanks to the Yala National Park, the endless greenery and the natural habitat of the Sri Lankan leopard, elephant, and many other species, extended beyond the boundaries of the park.



The clouds had gathered over the premises of the exquisite Hilton Yala, our abode for the next few days when we reached the property. Having opened the doors to guests merely months ago, the property stood close to the beach shore embracing the greenery from every direction possible. As we checked into the property, a set of trained and certified rangers informed us of the rules we had to follow to respect Mother Nature and to be cautious of any wildlife, which might come strolling around our villas. ‘After all, we are at her home,’ said one of them. Sitting on a caddy, we were escorted to the premium villa. As luxurious as the rooms seemed and felt, all we could think of was the integration of nature with technology. A step into the balcony introduced us to acres of shrubs, small trees and the distant sound of waves crashing.



View from the villa



Our abode for the week also introduced us to the possibility of spotting wildlife. Although an unpredictable feat, a potential encounter seemed imminent. The morning after our arrival was nothing short of tropical bliss. A swim in the adjoining pool with the songs of a dozen variety of birds gracing our ears was the perfect start to the day. The 5 am sky provided us with a glimpse of the day without a heavy downpour and the prospects of the sun being in its full glory. Hence began our first excursion of the trip — a bush walk into the wild.



Also Read: Moxy Hotels by Marriott Bonvoy debuts in India



Into the wilderness

We adhered to the rules set by the ranger as he led us into the nearby wilderness. Occasionally halting in between to figure out hints of wildlife’s presence within our immediate surroundings, the ranger examined trees, tracks on the ground and even the droppings of animals. The excursion stemmed a profound sense of understanding in us. A popular line from The Lion King sprung up in our head — “Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance.” From the smallest life like the dung beetles and termites to the majestic existence of the elephants and leopards, Yala’s forests presented the good earth in its most honest form.



Having ventured only a few kilometres away from the property and upon climbing a small rock, our ranger’s senses were able to spot an adolescent elephant. As it rubbed itself on the trunks of trees while tending to its own business, we realised we were in awe of this majestic creature. Carefully stepping away from the arena, we finally trekked our way outside the spot and back closer to civilisation. This bush walk was just the beginning of the many wild encounters with nature in Yala.



The following days introduced us to the premise of the Yala National Park. As the second largest national park in Sri Lanka, it has much more to offer than the endless lush greenery. It boasts one of the highest populations of leopards in the world. The park also reflects the immense varieties of vegetation and landscapes that include several wetlands, huge canopies (a perfect area to spot a leopard), and others. Sitting on the safari jeep, and binoculars gripped tightly onto the hand, emotions of a wildlife explorer bloom in our mind. Be it the spotted deer standing on its hind legs to procure a fruit of the tree’s lowest branches or a majestic and determined peacock, in all its glory with opened feathers marching away to woo its lover from beside our jeep without a care in the world, there’s always something to admire in the forests of the Yala National Park. Our encounters also introduced us to a variety of birds.



The co-existing ecosystems of Yala, Sri Lanka





The sunset was a beautiful transition into the activities for the evening. The landscape’s outlines and the shades of the colour green from trees and grass enabled visualising a variety of hues, thanks to the warmer shades of the sun. This picturesque view alone made the entire day’s journey on the safari jeep worth it.



In the coming days, our paths crossed yet again with the safari tracks of the Yala National Park, this time as a transit to reach the Sithulpawwa archaeological site. A religious haven in the hills with temples atop, Sithulpawwa is the best location for a trip to Yala to obtain some peace. As it once housed a huge population of monks, the site still maintains the temples, which have been excavated and caves utilised by the monastery.



Also Read: Dweep blue sea: India’s secret Beaches



Our return from Sithulpawwa proved to be the most fruitful excursion of the entire trip. Upon entering the tracks meant for the safari jeep in the national park, a short detour was suggested by the ranger. Procuring some information from the officials of the park about the sights of a leopard, the ranger-guided the jeep towards a denser path. We could feel our adrenaline kicking in. With the binoculars held ready and a mutual silence self-enforced by the passengers of the jeep, the sounds of branches rustling, the distant chirpings of birds and the running engine of the car were all that we could hear. With only a distant peek at the majestic predator, we were in awe as time stood still for us.



Sithulpawwa



Dunes for the win

Yala’s many beach spots are also its best features. A less visited section of the beach was our first stop the morning after. With dunes reaching greater heights, the Indian Ocean was visible even to our peripheral vision. The blue reflection of the weather was one we hadn’t ever witnessed. The waters of the beach soothed our feet with their cooler temperatures and as the sun set, transcending into its full might, the shades of blue darker. The rangers accompanying us from the property brought with them some exquisite fillers for these excursions.

Dunes overlooking the Indian Ocean



While rice crackers and ham replenished our calories burnt, the wonderful and refreshing peach juice, and a pulpy one at that, helped us deal with the scorching heat as the sun set in. A sundowner at the beach in front of the property also proved to be a relaxing evening as we sipped on s o m some delicious Vanya spice, a signature drink of the property made with green chilli as the main ingredient.



Sundowner at the beach





A Foodie in Yala

One of the major highlights of our stay at the Hilton Yala Resort was the food and drinks. With a well-researched, planned and curated menu, the property’s two restaurants produced some exquisite meals during our entire stay. Thanks to the watchful eye of Executive Chef Jerome Tissera, Dhira’s mouthwatering spread of the varieties of Asian cuisine elevated our culinary experiences within the first few minutes.



As part of their signature breakfast menu, Dhira’s Good Morning Sri Lanka seemed to be the most authentic and flavourful introduction to the cuisine of the island. As a wholesome breakfast meal, the dish included Egg Hoppers, String Hoppers (Idiyappam), Milk Rice Coconut Roti, Chicken Curry, Fish Ambulthiyal, Potato White Curry, Dal Curry and Sambals. With a twist in turn of flavours with every bite taken and every curry we pair with the rotis and string hoppers, we discovered newer flavours.



Chef Jerome Tissera





Another brilliant dish at Dhira was the Hopper X Benny. A take on the traditional eggs benedict, this rendition played on the same adding their twist with Bacon Seeni Sambol. In addition, the Curry Leaf Hollandaise produced an interesting Asian twist to a popular Western breakfast.



Meals from Sandali were also exquisite. From seafood to chicken, and a bunch of options available in veg, the restaurant is a barbecue and grill diners’ heaven. Among non-vegetarian options, we loved the Zesty Chicken, a rich culmination of Creamy Spinach, tangy Portuguese spices and Natural Jus. The dish feels like an entire meal in itself, leaving your tummy and taste buds satisfied alike.



Also Read: Top 5 tourist destinations in Ayodhya, a timeless pilgrimage that draws devotees year-round



Homecoming

All in all, exiting Yala in the dead of the night felt bleak as a part of our hearts seemed to remain in the greenery around us. The blissful existence of the wildlife and the culmination of luxurious stays and fine dining brought it home for us. By no means does Yala feel like a location for the faint-hearted. It is a haven calling out to the adventurous and the nature lover in you. It demands you to participate while also giving you the amenities to relax. Just like the coexisting ecosystem of the forest that we are a small sliver of, as we boarded the flight back to India, the words of the ranger we met on the first day echoed in our heads. ‘After all, we are at her home’. A home which is a jewel in the heart of the jungle waiting to welcome us.



Price based on actuals.