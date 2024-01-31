Manushi Chhillar and Alaya Furniturewalla’s mesmerising Jordan adventures are sure to give you travel goals

Embarking on a captivating journey through the historical landscapes of Jordan, BFFs Manushi Chhillar and Alaya Furniturewalla are keeping their social media followers enchanted with their vibrant escapades. The duo, currently exploring the wonders of Jordan, treated fans to glimpses of their thrilling adventures.

After indulging in a revitalising ‘natural spa’ experience with Dead Sea mud, Manushi set her sights on the ancient city of Petra. Transporting her followers through time, she shared mesmerising snapshots from the city of stone. The actress gracefully poses amidst the enchanting ruins of Petra, capturing the timeless beauty and historical richness of the location. In a particularly iconic moment, Manushi graced the frame in front of the majestic Monastery, a monumental gem within Petra.

Also read: Manushi Chhillar’s ‘date with Dior’ redefines elegance and charm

Manushi’s Jordanian odyssey extends beyond Petra, as she fulfilled another dream from her bucket list—floating in the legendary Dead Sea. The actress revelled in the unique experience of buoyancy created by the sea’s remarkably high salinity, a phenomenon that prevents aquatic life from thriving in its waters. The Dead Sea holds profound significance for the tourism industry in Israel and Jordan, drawing visitors with its extraordinary characteristics. Alaya also took to her Instagram handle to share some snaps from the iconic spot.

Kicking off her Jordanian adventure in the capital city of Amman, Manushi explored the economic, political, and cultural heart of the nation. Amman, often referred to as the City Of Seven Hills, captivated Manushi with its multifaceted charm.

Also read: Bhutan simplifies visa procedure, becomes more accessible than ever for tourists

The dynamic duo’s Jordan diaries unfolded as an inspiring visual narrative, showcasing the picturesque landscapes, historical treasures, and unforgettable moments that define their travel goals. Manushi and Alaya’s escapades in Jordan continue to captivate, inviting followers to vicariously experience the allure of this Middle Eastern gem.

