The sound of travel: 5 places around the world where music tells the story

Travel isn't merely looking at landscapes and landmarks—it’s about immersing oneself in the rhythm and melodies that define a place. Certain destinations are so tied to music that they have tales to share through it, providing travelers with a unique, sensory experience.
Known as Music City, Nashville is the capital of country music. From the iconic Grand Ole Opry to Broadway's honky-tonk bar strip, each street vibrates with guitars and heart-breaking lyrics. The Country Music Hall of Fame and RCA Studio B give visitors a glimpse of the city's musical heritage.
Brazil's diverse culture is seen in Rio's vibrant musical culture. Samba schools rehearse year-round for the breathtaking Carnival, and the bossa nova melodies of Ipanema Beach capture the Brazilian beat and romance.
Where Strauss, Mozart, and Beethoven lived, Vienna is the capital of classical music. Vienna State Opera and the Musikverein concert hall remain the locations of world-class performances, and the streets of the old city resound with music that made Western music what it is. The House of Music museum is an interactive look at Austria's musical past.
The streets of Havana throb with salsa, son, and Afro-Cuban rhythms. From a live band performance at a casa de la música or impromptu dancing in a plaza, music is the heartbeat of the city. The legacy of the Buena Vista Social Club continues through clubs such as La Zorra y el Cuervo, where jazz and unadulterated Cuban rhythms mix in harmonious concordance.
Liverpool's identity is forever linked with The Beatles. From the Cavern Club, where the Fab Four initially established their reputation, to the Beatles Story museum, the city takes visitors on a trip back in time down rock 'n' roll memory lane.
For music lovers, these destinations are more than travel spots—they are symphonies waiting to be experienced.