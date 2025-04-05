Summer cap on tourist entries in Ooty and Kodaikanal introduced!

As the sweltering summer A heat grips urban centres, many are looking to escape to cooler hill stations. Udhagamandalam (Ooty) remains one of the most sought-after destinations, but visitors may find it more challenging to access this year due to newly enforced travel restrictions. The Madras High Court's directive limiting the number of tourist vehicles entering Ooty takes effect beginning on April 1. Under the new ruling, entry will be capped at 6,000 vehicles on weekdays and 8,000 on weekends, with no restrictions on local traffic. These measures will remain in place until June, the peak tourist season.

This decision builds upon last year's introduction of the e-pass system, which became mandato-ry for vehicles entering Ooty and Kodaikanal. However, the recent cap has sparked concern within the tourism sector. In response, the Nilgiris District Traders Association has announced a district-wide shutdown on April 2 to protest against the restrictions. Traders argue that these limitations could significantly impact their livelihoods. On the protest day, hotels, lodges, resorts and commercial establishments will remain closed and tourist vehicles, including autos, will not operate.