Summer cap on tourist entries in Ooty and Kodaikanal introduced!

As the sweltering summer A heat grips urban centres, many are looking to escape to cooler hill stations. Udhagamandalam (Ooty) remains one of the most sought-after destinations, but visitors may find it more challenging to access this year due to newly enforced travel restrictions. The Madras High Court's directive limiting the number of tourist vehicles entering Ooty takes effect beginning on April 1. Under the new ruling, entry will be capped at 6,000 vehicles on weekdays and 8,000 on weekends, with no restrictions on local traffic. These measures will remain in place until June, the peak tourist season.
This decision builds upon last year's introduction of the e-pass system, which became mandato-ry for vehicles entering Ooty and Kodaikanal. However, the recent cap has sparked concern within the tourism sector. In response, the Nilgiris District Traders Association has announced a district-wide shutdown on April 2 to protest against the restrictions. Traders argue that these limitations could significantly impact their livelihoods. On the protest day, hotels, lodges, resorts and commercial establishments will remain closed and tourist vehicles, including autos, will not operate.
The Supreme Court recently declined a plea from local hoteliers to overturn the limits, citing environmental concerns. Authorities believe that unrestricted vehicle movement could further strain the region's fragile ecosystem. To streamline the entry process, a boom barrier will be installed at the Kallar checkpost near Mettupalayam for e-pass and green tax verification. This system is expected to reduce manual inspections and ease congestion at checkpoints. Meanwhile, film shoots have been temporarily banned in Nilgiri's eight major gardens, including SIMS Park, Government Rose Garden and the Government Botanical Garden, to ensure uninterrupted access for tourists during the peak season.
Despite the restrictions, Ooty's summer calendar remains packed with events. From May 3, the region will host a series of vegetable, flower and spice shows in Ooty and Kotagiri, adding to the seasonal charm of the hill station.