Spring-Summer USA travel guide 2025: Where to go and what to do

With the arrival of spring bringing a change of scenery throughout the United States and the arrival of summer, 2025 promises not just postcard-perfect scenery but a distinctly refreshing way to experience the country. Travelling to USA this year is all about immersive depth, from a variety of activities like music festivals, hot air balloon regattas, stargazing in off-the-beaten-path parks, and train sightseeing at a relaxed pace, all with the intention of deep cultural, natural, or retro connection.
Los Angeles and Western North Carolina, still recovering from natural disasters, are inviting visitors to be a part of their stories of recovery. By visiting nearby attractions—from Pasadena museums to fields of lavender in North Carolina—a visitor not only gets to experience the scenery, beauty, and cultural heritage but also directly contributes to these communities through their visits.
San Francisco's Carnaval and Gathering of Nations Powwow in New Mexico provide rhythm and colour to any travel schedule. Meanwhile, the return of the Belmont Stakes brings excitement to the Hudson Valley as racing enthusiasts can indulge in long celebrations and summer activities.
Move over, national parks—state parks like Cherry Springs in Pennsylvania and Vasquez Rocks in California offer stunning vistas and stargazing without the crowds. Travellers can discover their way to noctourism, visiting DarkSky-certified parks or moonlit kayaking, firefly gazing and even bioluminescent Florida beaches.
From farm-to-table tours in North Carolina to Columbia River wine cruises, America offers edible adventures for every palate. From Rieslings in Michigan to Texas Hill Country Tempranillo, wine country outside of California is attracting oenophiles seeking the new.
Slow travel takes center stage with iconic road trips and leisurely train rides. Follow Route 66 for a slice of Americana, trace the Blues Highway to understand America’s musical roots, or let Brightline whisk you from Miami to Orlando in comfort. Take a wine train in Napa or cruise the Great Lakes for architecture, nature, and peace.