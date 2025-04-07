Why did Saudi Arabia ban visas for 14 countries including India?

Saudi Arabia has introduced new travel restrictions, halting temporarily the issuance of particular visas to nationals of 14 countries such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The ban is implemented as the Kingdom aims to handle overcrowding in preparation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Which are the 14 countries to experience Saudi Arabia visa ban?

The complete list of the countries includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Yemen, with one more country yet to be specifically identified in reports.

Based on various media reports, the suspension of visas that will continue to be in force until mid-June near the end of Hajj, includes Umrah visas business visit visas and family visit visas. The news has generated significant disappointment among potential pilgrims from the concerned countries where thousands usually embark on the sacred pilgrimage.

Saudi officials have affirmed that it is essential to take this action as a means to block people from trying to perform Hajj without proper permits. The officials have accused numerous foreign nationals of entering the country on an Umrah or visit visa intending to overstay illegally and join the Hajj in Mecca.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has ordered authorities to implement tighter visa rules to make Hajj pilgrimage safe and well-organized. Under these new regulations the last date for foreign nationals to apply for Umrah visas is said to be April 13. After this date no new Umrah visas will be granted to citizens of the 14 countries listed until after the Hajj.

This move comes in the wake of the tragic 2024 Hajj, where more than 1,000 people died from overcrowding and scorching heat most of whom were unauthorized pilgrims. Saudi Arabia feels that this temporary suspension of visas will assist in limiting the flow of unregistered visitors thus making the pilgrimage experience smoother and safer and ensuring that such an occurrence does not happen again.