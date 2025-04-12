Here’s why Abu Dhabi is a haven for all culture mavens

If you’re over, chances are you are living in a city or country which you were not born into. Yet, where you reside, you are mostly identified by your ethnicity. So there are spaces you feel welcomed because you are different, and there are also spaces you feel left out because you either don’t speak the language or are from a different culture.

If this hits closer home, you are not alone. The UN World Migration Report 2024 says 3.6 percent of the global population are international migrants. This makes adopting cultural identities and in turn, identity crises, one of the most crucial paradigm shifts in global society. To this author, who has lived and continues to live through this dichotomy, a recent trip to Abu Dhabi seemed like the first place she has been to, which is an exception to this rule. A city, which is so sure of its roots, that it’s forged into a futuristic living without the trepidation of losing its past. And what better than a region where past, present and future coexist in harmony, to become a growing hub of arts and culture across the globe?

Emirates Palace