5 underrated Indian hill stations you should explore this summer

As the mercury rises across India, popular hill stations like Shimla and Manali are already bracing for a tourist surge. Yet tourists are yearning to escape the heat during summer vacations while enjoying an equal dose of rejuvenating mountain weather, sheer landscape, and heritage attractions without being bothered, some lesser-known Indian hill retreats are within easy reach.
Located at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet, Tawang is a hidden treasure of the Northeast. It has breathtaking landscapes, ancient monasteries, and snow-peaked mountains. The Tawang Monastery, the biggest in India, is a serene haven that draws seekers of the divine and those who love nature as well. According to the Ministry of Tourism, footfall here remains modest compared to other Himalayan destinations.
Chikhaldara, the only hill station located in the Vidarbha area, offers a mix of lush forests, coffee plantations, and wildlife spotting opportunities. Despite its proximity to the Melghat Tiger Reserve and other historic forts, it is largely overlooked by most tourists. According to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, the area sees a relatively low flow of tourists.
Too often overshadowed by Ooty and Kodaikanal, Yercaud in the Shevaroy Hills provides misty paths, colonial architecture, and scenic lake views. Its 4,970-foot elevation keeps temperatures pleasant and welcoming all summer long. The Yercaud Lake, Anna Park, and the Loop Road drive make for idyllic day outings, while the region’s orange groves and coffee plantations add to its charm.
Only 38 km from Mussoorie, Kanatal has bird's-eye vistas of the Garhwal Himalayas, apple orchards, and forest trails. Kanatal remains mostly an offbeat place, as per Uttarakhand Tourism. With its cool climate, adventure options like trekking and camping and proximity to the Surkanda Devi Temple, it appeals to both spiritual seekers and nature lovers.
Haflong boasts rolling green hills, shimmering lakes, and tribal culture. Nicknamed the ‘Switzerland of the East,’ it is still relatively off the beaten track, even with enhanced connectivity. The scenic Haflong Lake is a tranquil spot for boating, while the surrounding Dimasa villages offer cultural immersion for curious travellers.