Why Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh is the hottest wildlife travel destination right now

Luxury Jungle Resorts in Bandhavgarh Redefine Wildlife Travel

The safari experience in Bandhavgarh is increasingly complemented by a flourishing hospitality sector. In recent years, the region has witnessed a spate of high-end resorts setting up camp to meet the growing demand for immersive yet comfortable jungle stays. Among the most notable is the Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort, which offers a luxury escape amid 21 acres of untamed wilderness. Enveloped by Sharbati wheat fields and indigenous flora like mahua and jamun trees, this 21-key resort redefines wildlife accommodation with its refined design and premium amenities.

Similarly, Spree Maati Jungle Resort, launched by Spree Hospitality (a subsidiary of EaseMyTrip), offers a more stylised yet grounded tented lodge experience. Situated on the fringes of the park, it allows travellers to stay in close proximity to the jungle while enjoying modern comforts. These establishments are part of a broader shift towards eco-luxury travel, where sustainable living and indulgent service go hand in hand.