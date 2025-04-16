5 offbeat places to check out in Switzerland

Another gemstone hidden away in the dense woodlands of Bernese Oberland, Blausee feels like it has been lifted from a storybook. This small alpine lake is famous for its strikingly clear, deep blue waters that shimmer with an almost magical glow. Surrounded by towering pines and moss-covered rocks, the area offers a peaceful escape into nature. Wooden walkways and quiet trails invite visitors to slow down, breathe in the crisp mountain air, and take in the serene landscape. Whether you’re here for a scenic picnic, a quiet moment, or postcard-perfect photographs, Blausee promises calm and beauty in equal measure.