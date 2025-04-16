5 offbeat places to check out in Switzerland

If you've ever found yourself lost in the dreamy valleys and snow-draped backdrops of a Yash Chopra film, chances are you've already fallen for Switzerland without even stepping foot there. But beyond the cinematic cliches of Zurich and Interlaken, lies a quieter, lesser-known Switzerland that is full of hidden lakes, alpine villages, and vineyard-draped slopes. So here’s presenting five offbeat places that offer the charm, but without the crowd.
Tucked away in the heart of the Bernese Oberland, Gimmelwald is Switzerland’s best-kept secret. This hamlet, that dates back to the 13th century, boasts of an untouched modern life and a population which is not more than 100 people. This car-free village is only accessible by cable car, oozing of old-world charm. With no souvenir shops or luxury hotels, Gimmelwald invites you to slow down. Hikers, dreamers, and solitude seekers find solace in its panoramic alpine scenery and the pure, poetic rhythm of nature.
Nestled beside the glitz of Gstaad, Saanen is where you’ll hear timeless charm whispering. With cobbled lanes and flower-trimmed chalets that have stood for centuries, this storybook village is a quiet canvas of heritage, where tradition meets a refined artistic soul. Art galleries breathe life into old barns, while family-run cafes serve hearty Alpine meals with a side of warm conversation. Saanen hums with local festivals and open-air concerts, echoing a culture deeply rooted yet ever-evolving. Far from the tourist trail, it invites you to linger, sip, and soak in the soulful pace of authentic Swiss mountain living.
A peaceful village, known for its rich cultural heritage, is now popularly known as the “musical village”. Known for its celebrated classical music festival, this hidden gem transforms into a stage each summer, booming with the melodies of world-renowned performers. It’s cradled in the serene Valais Alps. Wander through its winding lanes, and you’ll find beautifully preserved wooden chalets. Ernen’s soul lies in its devotion to culture, community, and the arts — all wrapped in the hush of alpine beauty.
Another gemstone hidden away in the dense woodlands of Bernese Oberland, Blausee feels like it has been lifted from a storybook. This small alpine lake is famous for its strikingly clear, deep blue waters that shimmer with an almost magical glow. Surrounded by towering pines and moss-covered rocks, the area offers a peaceful escape into nature. Wooden walkways and quiet trails invite visitors to slow down, breathe in the crisp mountain air, and take in the serene landscape. Whether you’re here for a scenic picnic, a quiet moment, or postcard-perfect photographs, Blausee promises calm and beauty in equal measure.
Set along the northern shores of Lake Geneva, La Côte is a picturesque wine-growing region in the canton of Vaud, where rolling vineyards meet charming towns and historic estates. Known for its mild climate and fertile soil, it produces some of Switzerland’s finest wines, especially crisp Chasselas. Visitors can explore scenic wine trails, visit family-owned cellars, and enjoy relaxed tastings with views that stretch across the lake to the Alps beyond. From the medieval village of Nyon to the vineyard terraces of Féchy and Bursins, La Côte offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, culinary delight, and cultural richness.
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)