5 summer road trip destinations that you cannot miss out on

It’s a warm summery night and you’ve just finished watching “Dil Chahta Hai” for the third time this week. The ceiling fan’s humming, your mind’s wandering, and wanderlust is winning. Your group chat is buzzing with everyone dropping “let’s plan a trip”, but nobody’s locking in a place. The ‘to-pack’ Pinterest board is ready, the playlist is made, and the craving for kulfi on a highway dhaba is real —- all you need now is the perfect destination.

If that sounds familiar (or a soon-to-be crisis), we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, or Kolkata — here are some of the coolest summer road trip getaways, complete with what to see, how long it’ll take, the vibe check on the weather, and a sneak peek of what to do once you get there.