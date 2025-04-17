5 summer road trip destinations that you cannot miss out on

It’s a warm summery night and you’ve just finished watching “Dil Chahta Hai” for the third time this week. The ceiling fan’s humming, your mind’s wandering, and wanderlust is winning. Your group chat is buzzing with everyone dropping “let’s plan a trip”, but nobody’s locking in a place. The ‘to-pack’ Pinterest board is ready, the playlist is made, and the craving for kulfi on a highway dhaba is real —- all you need now is the perfect destination.
If that sounds familiar (or a soon-to-be crisis), we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, or Kolkata — here are some of the coolest summer road trip getaways, complete with what to see, how long it’ll take, the vibe check on the weather, and a sneak peek of what to do once you get there.
If you’re looking to escape the chaos of city life without straying too far, Shantiniketan is your go-to. Home to Visva-Bharati University founded by Rabindranath Tagore, the town finds itself with a creative soul amidst baul sangeet, “laal maati” and beautiful haats.
Distance: 160 km
Drive Time: 3.5–4 hours
Why Go: Culture, calm, and baul beats
Climate: Warm but breezy, 28–36°C
Things to Do:
Wander around Tagore’s Ashram
Shop at Sonajhuri Haat (especially on weekends!)
Catch baul music performances under the trees
Grab a bite at local cafés serving Bengali and continental dishes
Think breezy beach shacks, sunsets with chai, and soft sands — Alibaug gives you Goa feels without the long commute and chaos. Great for a last-minute trip with the gang, this place has also been a celeb-approved family getaway spot for years.
Distance: 95 km (via road or ferry + drive combo)
Drive Time: 3 hours by road or 2 hours via ferry + cab
Why Go: Beach bumming & seafood indulgence
Climate: Coastal with summer highs, 30–35°C
Things to Do:
Lounge at Varsoli & Nagaon beaches
Explore Kolaba Fort during low tide
Eat fresh fish thalis at Sanman or Bohemyan Blue
Kayak, parasail or just chill under palm trees
Rishikesh is where your yoga mat meets white water rafts. Equal parts soul-searching and thrill-seeking, it’s the perfect balance of calm and chaos.
Distance: 240 km
Drive Time: 5.5–6.5 hours
Why Go: Spiritual detox + adrenaline rush
Climate: 20–35°C; warm days, cool evenings
Things to Do:
White water rafting on the Ganges
Attend the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat
Café-hop near Laxman Jhula
Bungee jump or zipline if you’re feeling brave
Want to go completely off-grid? Dudhwa’s the wild card of this list. Dense forests, swamp deer, tigers and gharials — it's a great way to ditch the usual and is a real nature binge.
Distance: ~230 km
Drive Time: 5 hours
Why Go: Wildlife escape off the tourist radar
Climate: Humid and warm, 28–36°C (mornings are best for safaris)
Things to Do:
Morning & evening jeep safaris
Birdwatching in the marshlands
Stay in forest lodges or eco-resorts
Go digital detox mode (network’s patchy but peace is full bars)
Not a fan of crowded hill stations? Lansdowne is your peaceful hidden gem. It's a cantonment town with British-era charm and no nonsense. Perfect for doing..quite literally nothing except relax your muscles.
Distance: 250 km
Drive Time: 6–7 hours
Why Go: Hills, pine forests, and low-key vibes
Climate: breezy, 15–25°C
Things to Do:
Enjoy the view from Tip-in-Top Point
Row a boat at Bhulla Tal
Visit the Garhwali Museum & War Memorial
Sit at cafés and read while sipping pahadi chai
So whether you're team beach, team forest, or team hills — this list has something for every kind of summer mood. And the best part? You don’t need to book a flight, just round up your friends, stock up on snacks, and hit the road because the highway is calling; and to be honest— so are the dhaba kulfis.
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)