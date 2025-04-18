This World Heritage Day, you can help preserve Indian heritage just by taking a staycation. How? Details inside...

More than ever, the act of choosing where we stay has the power to shape what we save. Across states, ancient forts and crumbling havelis are being lovingly restored — not as static displays behind velvet ropes, but as living, breathing hotels. This isn’t nostalgia dressed in five-star convenience. These are bold acts of heritage revival, where every stay funds preservation, local jobs and the dignity of a community reclaiming its past.

While Rajasthan has long been the poster child for heritage hospitality, 2025 marks a significant shift as other states step into the spotlight. Uttar Pradesh is leading the charge with plans to restore and convert Chunar Fort, Chhatar Manzil and Roshan-ud-Daulah into regal stays that offer both architectural marvel and historical depth. Meanwhile, Tripura is preparing to welcome its own five-star heritage hotel — an ambitious project that could set the tone for cultural tourism in Northeast India. While these restorations are being made, here are four new luxury heritage stays you can check into this summer.