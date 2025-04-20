4 ways to keep your credit cards safe while travelling

1. Use RFID-blocking wallets and sleeves

Modern credit cards are equipped with RFID chips for contactless payments, but this convenience comes with a downside—thieves can skim your information using wireless scanners. Investing in an RFID-blocking wallet or card sleeve is a simple and cost-effective way to protect your cards from these types of attacks.

2. Stick to credit over debit when abroad

When travelling, using credit cards—especially those with robust fraud protection—provides more security than debit cards. If your card is lost or there are unauthorised transactions, most credit card companies have efficient dispute resolution processes that can help you avoid being held responsible for those charges.