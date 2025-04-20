4 ways to keep your credit cards safe while travelling

With travel season in full swing and digital transactions on the rise, keeping your credit cards safe while you're out and about is more crucial than ever. Whether you're wandering through the charming streets of Europe or relaxing at a beachside café in Bali, financial experts agree that taking a few smart precautions can be the key to turning a dream vacation into a financial disaster.
1. Use RFID-blocking wallets and sleeves
Modern credit cards are equipped with RFID chips for contactless payments, but this convenience comes with a downside—thieves can skim your information using wireless scanners. Investing in an RFID-blocking wallet or card sleeve is a simple and cost-effective way to protect your cards from these types of attacks.
2. Stick to credit over debit when abroad
When travelling, using credit cards—especially those with robust fraud protection—provides more security than debit cards. If your card is lost or there are unauthorised transactions, most credit card companies have efficient dispute resolution processes that can help you avoid being held responsible for those charges.
3. Set transaction alerts and monitor in real time
Many credit card apps now let you set up instant transaction alerts. Make sure to enable these before your trip so you can get real-time updates on your card activity. This way, you can quickly spot any suspicious transactions, even while you're on the go.
4. Avoid public Wi-Fi when accessing banking apps
It might be tempting to check your bank account using café Wi-Fi, but public networks are prime targets for hackers. Instead, use a trusted VPN or wait until you're on a secure connection to handle anything involving sensitive information.
A little bit of caution can go a long way—these straightforward steps can help ensure your travel memories are priceless, not costly.