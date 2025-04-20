Weekend trip to Srinagar? Five places you can't miss

If you’ve been dreaming of snow-dusted mountains, shikara rides, and warm ‘kahwa’ by the lake lately, a weekend escape to Srinagar is your calling. This summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is more than just a postcard-perfect destination, but a soul-soothing concoction of nature, culture, and Kashmiri hospitality.
With just two days in hand, you’ll want to make every moment count, so here are 5 unmissable experiences to fit into your whirlwind Srinagar getaway:
You can’t mention Srinagar without starting with the one and only ‘Dal Lake’. This iconic lake is more than just a photo spot. It’s the heart of the city. Begin your trip with a peaceful shikara ride across the lake’s mirror-like waters, surrounded by floating gardens and snow-capped peaks in the distance. If time permits, book a night in a houseboat. The charm of waking up to misty mornings on Dal, with ‘kahwa’ and the scent of pine, is pure magic. You must also check out the early morning floating vegetable market, which is a must-see!
Srinagar is dotted with stunning Mughal-era gardens, and a visit to Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh, or Chashme Shahi will transport you to its much talked about regal past. These gardens, with cascading fountains, terraced lawns, and blooming flowers, offer a perfect blend of nature and architecture. They’re also perfect for a relaxed afternoon stroll or that Instagram-perfect shot— given you visit during their best time; late afternoon when the light hits just right for golden hour photos.
The definition of serenity by the lake, this shrine is located at the northern shores of Dal Lake. A white marble marvel and one of the most revered religious sites in Kashmir, it houses a relic believed to be the hair of Prophet Muhammad. Beyond the spiritual pull, the mosque’s lakeside setting and pristine architecture make it a peaceful pitstop. However, note to dress modestly and be respectful during prayer timings.
If you need a pit stop to shop and snack, Lal Chowk is the place because no trip to Srinagar is complete without exploring it’s buzzing bazaars. Head to Lal Chowk, Polo View Market, or the alleyways near Zaina Kadal for authentic Kashmiri crafts—Pashmina shawls, papier-mâché items, saffron, dry fruits, and intricately woven carpets. Don’t forget to sample street snacks like kulcha bread, nadru chips, and the ever-famous rogan josh from a local dhaba. Display your bargaining skills and don't forget to carry cash!
An informative detour from the usual scenic spots, this must-see museum is a heritage hub of Kashmir’s rich history and artistry. Established in 1898, the museum houses over 79,000 artifacts including ancient sculptures, manuscripts on birch bark, coins, weapons, and exquisite textiles like Pashmina and Shahtoosh shawls. Located in Lal Mandi, it features relics from regions like Ladakh, Gilgit, and Baltistan, offering insights into the region’s cultural evolution. Open Tuesday to Sunday, the museum offers a peaceful, enlightening escape right in the heart of Srinagar.
Srinagar, with its timeless charm, packs a punch even in a short weekend. Whether it’s sipping noon chai on a houseboat or watching the Himalayas blush at dusk, the city offers moments of stillness, that we all crave, in our always-on world. So, if a short escape is what you need—Srinagar will make you want to come back for more.
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)