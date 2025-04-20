Weekend trip to Srinagar? Five places you can't miss

If you’ve been dreaming of snow-dusted mountains, shikara rides, and warm ‘kahwa’ by the lake lately, a weekend escape to Srinagar is your calling. This summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is more than just a postcard-perfect destination, but a soul-soothing concoction of nature, culture, and Kashmiri hospitality.

With just two days in hand, you’ll want to make every moment count, so here are 5 unmissable experiences to fit into your whirlwind Srinagar getaway: