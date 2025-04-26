Tired of the regular Goan offerings? This is your cue to explore Goa, away from the party paradise it is known for

As a new day dawned upon us, we began with a hearty breakfast at our property — masala omelette and a cup of iced Americano. As we indulged in some hearty conversations and laughter, we prepared ourselves for yet another day of exploring the gems of Goa. Our first stop of the day was the Savoi Spice Plantation. Definitely one of Goa’s lesser-known gems, this 200-year-old family-run farm offers a quieter, more authentic experience of Goan heritage. Tucked away in the village of Savoi-Verem and spread across 40 hectares, it gives visitors a chance to explore Goa’s rich agricultural traditions, enjoy a scenic countryside setting and savour local cuisine — all without the usual crowds. We started off with a guided tour where we learnt about the cultivation of spices like pepper, cardamom, nutmeg and turmeric, along with tropical fruits. Following the tour, we were given an experience of a Saraswat meal featuring a variety of dishes from the Konkan coast. The meal was complemented by sol kadhi, a refreshing drink made from kokum and coconut milk. Usually, after a heavy meal, you tend to just laze around and eventually sleep, but not us. Motivated to explore more of this cultural side of Goa, we made our way back to Majorda to experience the traditional art of making poi (Goan bread).

As we made our way to Godinho Bakery — a three-generation-old establishment near the Majorda Railway Station, we got first-hand experience of the process of making poi. What makes Godinho Bakery unique is that they still use toddy for fermentation. After shaping the dough into flat rounds and covering them with wheat bran, they were placed into a large wood-fired oven. We wanted to taste the fresh bread right after baking but our commitment at our next stop awaited us. But if you are in Majorda, do not miss out on this opportunity of trying out the fresh poi.

The commitment we mentioned earlier? That’s the Paul John Visitor Centre in Cuncolim, South Goa. Here we got a close look at how one of India’s finest single malts is made. Set in a beautiful space that blends Goan charm with modern design, the tour took us through every step of the whisky-making process. We walked past gleaming copper pot stills, saw rows of oak barrels ageing the whisky and learned how they use Indian six-row barley and pure mountain water. The best part was the tasting session, where we got to sample a range of Paul John whiskies, each with its own unique flavour. It was a smooth finish to a fascinating tour — one that gave us a new appreciation for the craft behind every sip.