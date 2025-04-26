Tired of the regular Goan offerings? This is your cue to explore Goa, away from the party paradise it is known for

Goa is widely known for its vibrant beaches, lively parties and buzzing nightlife, attracting thousands of tourists every year. However, there’s so much more to this coastal state that often goes unnoticed. Recently, we had the chance to explore Goa beyond its party reputation, as part of a special collaboration between Airbnb and Goa Tourism. Named Rediscover Goa, this campaign focuses on showing the hidden side of Goa, beyond its famous beaches and nightlife.
A major part of this initiative was the launch of the Goa Unseen digital guidebook. This guidebook helps travellers discover Goa’s hidden treasures, like quiet landmarks, unique food and local traditions. The guidebook encourages people to explore these lesser-known spots, supporting local communities and protecting Goa’s culture. It includes recommendations from local experts like chefs, artistes and travel writers, giving a fresh view of Goa’s hidden attractions. The initiative also focuses on responsible tourism, encouraging travel that helps local businesses and protects Goa’s culture. By promoting homestays and urging visitors to explore less-known places, Airbnb and the Goa Tourism Department aim to make tourism in Goa sustainable and beneficial for everyone.
The launch event was held in Panaji, Goa and was attended by Rohan Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa; Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s Country Head for India and Southeast Asia; and Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who shares a deep connection with the state. The following morning, we began our trail of discovering Goa. Our first stop? Padaria Prazeres. This was a cozy bakery and café located in Caranzalem, Panaji. Opened in April 2021 by a couple, Ralph Prazeres and Stacy Gracias, the café serves European-style food and is best known for its Portuguese custard tarts (pastéis de nata), berliners and fresh breads like baguettes and ciabatta. They also have sandwiches and bagels with fillings like roast chicken and smoked salmon. The place has both indoor and outdoor seating and has a cosy, friendly feel — perfect for breakfast, brunch or just a coffee break. We savoured the Roast Chicken Sandwich and Mango Curd Berliner with an Iced Americano. With the flavours on point, we just couldn’t have asked for a better breakfast spot. Padaria Prazeres is definitely one of Goa’s hidden gems. Locals and regular visitors love it, but it’s not as famous as the popular beach cafés or places often seen on Instagram. It’s a great spot if you want to enjoy a quieter and more peaceful side of Goa.
Our next culinary spot was about a one and a half hour drive. Called C’est L’avi – A Table in the Hills — this is a special dining experience in Velim, South Goa. Started by chef Avinash Martins, it gives guests a chance to enjoy real Goan food, made using both old and new cooking styles. Set on a peaceful 200-acre family-owned property with cashew and coconut trees, the place offers a calm and beautiful setting. It also focuses on being eco-friendly by using spring water and taking care of the natural surroundings. Our seven-course menu here offered a unique culinary journey that reimagined traditional Goan dishes with a modern twist. Crafted by chef Avinash, the menu featured a variety of locally sourced ingredients used in each dish.
Following our heavy but hearty lunch, we made our way to our beautiful Airbnb stay — Vivenda dos Palhacos. This charming 120-year-old heritage homestay located in the serene village of Majorda, South Goa, is run by siblings Simon and Charlotte Hayward, who have created a cosy and welcoming space filled with old-world charm. The homestay has eight beautifully decorated rooms, each inspired by different parts of India, with antique furniture and large stone bathrooms. There’s a lovely swimming pool in the garden, a fun bar made from the back of a truck and home-cooked meals made with fresh local ingredients. Just a short ride away from the beach, the property gives you a taste of village life in Goa — complete with coconut trees, church bells and friendly locals. It’s perfect for anyone looking to relax, slow down and experience a more authentic side of Goa. We chose the Darjeeling room, a large and special space that used to be the garage. It had a mix of old and modern style, with metal lamps, metal walls and pretty clay pots that give it a warm and creative feel. There’s a small private lawn outside with chairs, great for a cuppa or just relaxing.
After enjoying some much-needed rest and a cup of coffee, we headed out to Southern Deck Beach Bar & Bistro for a Sip & Paint Sundowner Dinner. We explored the rich Indo-Portuguese heritage by painting hand-crafted ceramic tiles and trying our hand at resin-art using traditional techniques and bright colours. After the art session, we enjoyed a relaxing sundowner dinner by the sea. The meal featured creative dishes made with unique ingredients from around the country, paired with delicious cocktails and mocktails. It was a perfect mix of modern style and traditional charm. Following this hectic day of travelling and eating, now all we wanted was to head back to our room and sleep the night off.
As a new day dawned upon us, we began with a hearty breakfast at our property — masala omelette and a cup of iced Americano. As we indulged in some hearty conversations and laughter, we prepared ourselves for yet another day of exploring the gems of Goa. Our first stop of the day was the Savoi Spice Plantation. Definitely one of Goa’s lesser-known gems, this 200-year-old family-run farm offers a quieter, more authentic experience of Goan heritage. Tucked away in the village of Savoi-Verem and spread across 40 hectares, it gives visitors a chance to explore Goa’s rich agricultural traditions, enjoy a scenic countryside setting and savour local cuisine — all without the usual crowds. We started off with a guided tour where we learnt about the cultivation of spices like pepper, cardamom, nutmeg and turmeric, along with tropical fruits. Following the tour, we were given an experience of a Saraswat meal featuring a variety of dishes from the Konkan coast. The meal was complemented by sol kadhi, a refreshing drink made from kokum and coconut milk. Usually, after a heavy meal, you tend to just laze around and eventually sleep, but not us. Motivated to explore more of this cultural side of Goa, we made our way back to Majorda to experience the traditional art of making poi (Goan bread).
As we made our way to Godinho Bakery — a three-generation-old establishment near the Majorda Railway Station, we got first-hand experience of the process of making poi. What makes Godinho Bakery unique is that they still use toddy for fermentation. After shaping the dough into flat rounds and covering them with wheat bran, they were placed into a large wood-fired oven. We wanted to taste the fresh bread right after baking but our commitment at our next stop awaited us. But if you are in Majorda, do not miss out on this opportunity of trying out the fresh poi.
The commitment we mentioned earlier? That’s the Paul John Visitor Centre in Cuncolim, South Goa. Here we got a close look at how one of India’s finest single malts is made. Set in a beautiful space that blends Goan charm with modern design, the tour took us through every step of the whisky-making process. We walked past gleaming copper pot stills, saw rows of oak barrels ageing the whisky and learned how they use Indian six-row barley and pure mountain water. The best part was the tasting session, where we got to sample a range of Paul John whiskies, each with its own unique flavour. It was a smooth finish to a fascinating tour — one that gave us a new appreciation for the craft behind every sip.
Our last stop of the trip was worth the wait! Masaya – Off The Grid was the Airbnb where our dinner was scheduled. This luxurious 6-bedroom villa nestled in the serene village of Molcornem is designed for those seeking a tranquil escape. The villa boasts a private swimming pool, a well-equipped kitchen and spacious living and dining areas. We indulged in some traditional Goan fare for dinner along with the feni. We truly enjoyed our last few hours in Goa, indulging in fun conversations and a lot of laughter. As we made our way back to our property, it wasn’t just memories that we made. As we explored these hidden corners of Goa — from quiet spice plantations and traditional bakeries to artistic retreats and serene villa stays — we discovered a side of the state that often gets overshadowed by its party persona. This journey reminded us that Goa is much more than beaches and nightlife; it’s a place where culture, craft and community thrive quietly in its villages, forests and kitchens. And it’s in these lesser-known experiences that we found the real soul of Goa.
Round-trip from Bengaluru to Goa starts at INR 9,800 onwards.
