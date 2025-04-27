The mystique of the masons

With multi-foliated arches, geometric patterns, and floral motifs, every square inch here takes inspiration from the Moorish style of the Alhambra Palace. An imposing staircase decked with idealised murals of historic civilisations and medieval cities leads to the upper floor, where an astounding architectural assemblage awaits. When Egyptian Hall, the first of the halls to be completed, was opened on January 2, 1889, a staggering 12,000 people came by to visit. It has remained a crowd-puller since then, instantly transporting one to the Nile Valley with intricate decorations derived from ancient tombs and shrines. While stylised cobras adorn the carpet, Masonic emblems such as the Seal of Solomon grace the ceiling. In striking contrast is the scarlet-hued Renaissance Hall, with a voluminous 50-ft-high ceiling and design elements borrowed from various Italian structures. Stained glass panels depict a gavel, symbolising authority and a reminder of self-improvement. Then there is the Corinthian Hall, the Temple’s largest chamber that can accommodate 400.

Named after the classical order of Greek architecture, this Hall is easily recognisably by its pediment, medallions, murals, and four caryatids inspired by the Acropolis. However, it’s probably best known for its floral-patterned carpet where an imperfection has been deliberately inserted. It’s the Masonic way to symbolise that we are all mere mortals and only the divine can achieve perfection.

Story by Kunal Bhatia, Shuvajit Payne