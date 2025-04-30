Atmosphere Core’s new Aarunya Nature Resort to open in Nepal this year

Atmosphere Core is continuing its rapid international growth with an exciting new development in Nepal. The brand has signed its first resort in the country — Aarunya Nature Resort by Atmosphere Core. Nestled in the serene valleys of Banepa, just outside Kathmandu, this new resort is set to offer a transformative travel experience in one of South Asia’s most breathtaking landscapes.

Scheduled to open in Q4 2025, Aarunya Nature Resort is being developed in partnership with Lost Horizon Jungle Resort Limited and marks a significant milestone for the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand. The resort will bring the brand’s unique philosophy of heartfelt hospitality and curated brand experiences to Nepal’s rich cultural and natural heritage.