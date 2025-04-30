Atmosphere Core’s new Aarunya Nature Resort to open in Nepal this year

Atmosphere Core is continuing its rapid international growth with an exciting new development in Nepal. The brand has signed its first resort in the country — Aarunya Nature Resort by Atmosphere Core. Nestled in the serene valleys of Banepa, just outside Kathmandu, this new resort is set to offer a transformative travel experience in one of South Asia’s most breathtaking landscapes.
Scheduled to open in Q4 2025, Aarunya Nature Resort is being developed in partnership with Lost Horizon Jungle Resort Limited and marks a significant milestone for the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand. The resort will bring the brand’s unique philosophy of heartfelt hospitality and curated brand experiences to Nepal’s rich cultural and natural heritage.
Located 5,000 feet above sea level, Banepa is a historic town in Nepal’s Bagmati Province. Known for its mist-covered hills and sacred trails, Banepa offers a slower pace of life, making it the perfect destination for travellers seeking a deeper connection with nature. The 25-acre Aarunya Nature Resort promises to be a serene sanctuary, where guests can wake up to sweeping views of the Himalayas, including glimpses of the mighty Mount Everest on clear days.
Designed to immerse guests in the natural beauty of the area, Aarunya Nature Resort will feature 51 carefully designed cottages and suites. Each accommodation will frame the stunning Himalayan landscape through large windows, blending contemporary comforts with warm, locally inspired interiors that reflect the character of the Kathmandu valley.
Aarunya Nature Resort will offer a range of curated dining experiences across two distinct restaurants. Guests can enjoy an all-day dining venue with alfresco seating options, as well as a specialty restaurant serving the best of Asian and Nepali cuisine. With an emphasis on local flavours, the resort will showcase the rich culinary traditions of the region.
The resort will also be home to a wellness sanctuary by ELE|NA, Atmosphere Core’s award-winning wellness brand. This peaceful retreat will provide a blend of time-honoured therapies and modern wellness treatments, offering guests the ultimate environment for rest and renewal in a tranquil setting designed to embrace stillness and silence.
In addition to wellness, Aarunya Nature Resort will offer a range of recreational experiences for guests of all ages. From nature walks and cultural immersions to family-friendly activities, the resort will cater to a diverse range of travellers. An inviting swimming pool and a dedicated kids’ club will ensure that every guest, whether a solitude seeker or a family, can enjoy their time in this magical setting.