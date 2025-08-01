Our visit to this property in Palolem, Goa was the perfect pause that delivered brilliantly on food, experiences and more

Imagine a small portion of a beach peeking into the lush green backwaters that serpentine around you. Imagine the sun setting or rising and the sounds of nature — chirping, distant waves crashing and wind whistling… that’s the kind of tranquillity we experienced during our stay at the Cloud9 Sarovar Premiere property in Palolem, Goa.
We arrived on a sultry summer afternoon after a tiresome journey from Bengaluru. After landing at the Dabolim Goa International Airport, we embarked on a road journey of about 62 km. The distance went by in a jiffy as we let the windows down; and the fresh wind and the sight of lush greenery on the roadside got us into vacation mode.
As we entered the property, nestled just off the Manohar Parrikar Canacona Bypass in the picturesque Canacona Valley, Palolem, we were welcomed with a chilled lager — just what we needed to get into a holiday groove after this journey. We immediately spotted the fishery motifs across the ambiences of the façade and lobby of the property. From inverting boats acting as a canopy, oars mounted as showpieces, paintings of the beach on wooden canvases taking the shape of a surfing board, a mosaic artwork of the vibrant life of Palolem; and vibrant blue, white, bright yellow, orange and red gradients spread across— the hotel set the tone for this getaway. As we reached the floor that housed our room, we noted the fishery motifs reflected on the corridor carpets too. This time, superimposed over the navy blue background (representing water) were fish in white. It was as though a scene from Life of Pi came to life.
Our room, the Ocean Room, faced the aforementioned view we asked you to imagine. The sun was setting and the bright blue persisted, refusing to let the daylight vanish. And honestly? We weren’t complaining! Crossing our legs, we sipped on the chilled lager as we silently absorbed the view — the property’s expansive pool and lawn, lush green canopies of the backwaters leading up to a sliver of a view of a shore and the vast Arabian Sea.
The room also reflected the beach-related culture. Surfboard art on wallpapers to lampshades made from cane — the property brought local identity to the forefront. After freshening up, we headed downstairs for a quick lunch at Trophe, the property’s all-day dining spot. Among the dishes we tried from the a la carte, Balchão, a popular Goan prawn dish, was an absolute delight! This tangy fried prawn treat was bursting with sweet and spicy flavours. With dried red chillies, tomato and onion uniting to create the perfect paste for this dish, we relished it. Other highlights included Lamb Bao, Chorizo Sliders and Lamb Chops. We went light with breakfast the following morning and tried their Masala Dosa paired with freshly made chutneys. The dinner buffet also offered a vast variety of international and indian varieties. Our favourite was the Chicken Xacuti — a symphony of roasted spices elegantly blending the rich flavours of coconut — this chicken curry felt like a warm hug. Another luxurious addition to their culinary experience was the Floating Breakfast. Fresh fruits, dried fruits, some relaxing coffee and tea, along with toast, made it a fun experience as we floated around in the pool casually taking a bite.
The property’s culinary prowess, however, was reflected brilliantly in the rooftop dining destination of 74° NE. The bistro reflected some Mediterranean aesthetic, melded with the Grecian beauty of its interiors. Our first visit to this spot was during a heavenly evening that witnessed a sunset bursting into the sky with vibrant colours. We enjoyed a variety of flavours during our two-day visit, tasting some exciting dishes across offerings in grills and Asian, paired with some fine signature concoctions. The Chicken Chilli Oil Dim Sums were to die for! Juicy minced chicken pieces were packed and steamed to perfection, blending with the heavenly preparation of their chilli oil dip. We found ourselves ordering many plates of this indulgence. Their Sambal Udang was yet another delight, as it was the perfectly cooked and the tender prawns danced at the will of the sambal paste — sweet and tangy yet playfully spicy. The half-boiled sunny-side up on the steamed jasmine rice just made this dish worthy of savouring slowly, one flavour at a time. All this while we relished some exciting signature cocktails in the form of Serenity at 74° NE (comprising of chamomile, kafir lime infused vodka mixed with some clarified lime juice), Coastal Zing (a tropical tasting, kokum-cinnamon rum based drink blended with clarified milk, some lime marmalade and the freshness of mint) and much more. 74° NE also impressed us with its exciting range of Tropical Smoothies — something that we must recommend you try. Our favourite was Paradise, a creamy avocado-based smoothie that possessed the tropical richness of pineapple & smooth coconut cream, giving it a heavenly velvety texture.
The property seemed to leave no stones unturned if a guest chose to go beyond the property and into the surrounding spots in the area for an excursion. A small shuttle design, quirky with artworks and the aesthetics reflecting the local attire and experiences, helps passengers commute to the Palolem, Patnem and Rajbagh beaches. With designated pick-up and drop timings and a simple word to the reception, we were able to arrange a drop off at the Palolem Beach. While the route to the beach was full of commotion, the beach itself, despite the attendance of many tourists, seemed to accommodate every group — the friend group following the Dil Chahta Hai dream; a girl gang sitting by the sand sipping on beer, trading fun stories and relishing each others’ company; an old couple walking barefoot and hand-in-hand, as the tide rushes in at their feet and the strong winds rekindle memories of their youth; and a young pup who seemed to have witnessed many versions of the human nature, eventually choosing us as his companion for the evening, munching on some street-side snacks with us and joining us in a game of beach foot ball. It did feel like we let go of our day-to-day engagement for a while as we became one with this diverse crowd.
We did say goodbye to our furry friend eventually, as we headed to try some local cashew feni-based cocktails at one of the bars in the market area. Fully satisfied, we headed back to the property with some time in hand to unwind at Hebe, the spa at the property. After a full-body massage treatment at this healthy living space in the premises of the hotel we headed upstairs after a mild dinner for a deep, relaxing night of sound sleep. Check out the next morning was a breeze and we left the property promising ourselves to return soon!
INR 4,500 onwards. At Palolem. Direct flights are available between Bengaluru and Dabolim, Goa.