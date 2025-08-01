Our visit to this property in Palolem, Goa was the perfect pause that delivered brilliantly on food, experiences and more

The property seemed to leave no stones unturned if a guest chose to go beyond the property and into the surrounding spots in the area for an excursion. A small shuttle design, quirky with artworks and the aesthetics reflecting the local attire and experiences, helps passengers commute to the Palolem, Patnem and Rajbagh beaches. With designated pick-up and drop timings and a simple word to the reception, we were able to arrange a drop off at the Palolem Beach. While the route to the beach was full of commotion, the beach itself, despite the attendance of many tourists, seemed to accommodate every group — the friend group following the Dil Chahta Hai dream; a girl gang sitting by the sand sipping on beer, trading fun stories and relishing each others’ company; an old couple walking barefoot and hand-in-hand, as the tide rushes in at their feet and the strong winds rekindle memories of their youth; and a young pup who seemed to have witnessed many versions of the human nature, eventually choosing us as his companion for the evening, munching on some street-side snacks with us and joining us in a game of beach foot ball. It did feel like we let go of our day-to-day engagement for a while as we became one with this diverse crowd.

We did say goodbye to our furry friend eventually, as we headed to try some local cashew feni-based cocktails at one of the bars in the market area. Fully satisfied, we headed back to the property with some time in hand to unwind at Hebe, the spa at the property. After a full-body massage treatment at this healthy living space in the premises of the hotel we headed upstairs after a mild dinner for a deep, relaxing night of sound sleep. Check out the next morning was a breeze and we left the property promising ourselves to return soon!

INR 4,500 onwards. At Palolem. Direct flights are available between Bengaluru and Dabolim, Goa.