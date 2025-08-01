This ride-hailing app’s intercity travel expands to over 3,000 routes across India

Farewell to packed car rides and hello to the highway in style in a private lounge on wheels. Uber has announced a new, limited-duration service for traveling long distances, with custom-designed Motorhomes in Delhi NCR. This exciting addition is part of a significant expansion of the company's Intercity product, which now spans more than 3,000 routes in India, an increase of 50 percent in coverage.

Road tripping in style: Uber launches Motorhomes for outstation travel

As outstation travelling is on the rise with the country’s highway infrastructure improving, Uber is capitalising on the need for more comfortable and convenient travel. The new Intercity Motorhomes are a first-of-their-kind premium product that aims to upgrade the road-tripping experience for family groups, friends and even business travelers.

For journeys starting from Delhi NCR, these motorhomes are not your run-of-the-mill taxi. Each car accommodates four to five riders in comfort and includes a driver and a helper. On board, riders have access to a variety of amenities such as a TV, lavatory, microwave and a mini-fridge. It’s a service experience that makes travelling an endeavor of joy and not a task to be endured.

Reservations for the Uber Intercity Motorhomes are available on August 4 using a special icon on the Uber app. The service will run for a month, between August 7 and September 6. The pilot is hoped to provide passengers with an idea of how technology can revolutionise long-distance travel.

The company has made the move at a time when Uber reports robust growth in its Intercity business. The top routes over the last one year have been Mumbai-Pune, Delhi-Agra, Bengaluru-Mysore, Lucknow-Kanpur and Ahmedabad-Vadodara. The company said that weekends and festival seasons are also busiest times for outstation travel, with Fridays being the most travelled day out of town.