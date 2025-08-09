Train hacks for the best views and seat!

From snow capped mountain to orange hues of the sunset, from breathtaking waterfalls to greenery all around, these are sights which should not be missed on your train journeys. And to make the best of these sights grab the window seats through these train hacks.
After road journeys, if any inland transport can give you the most beautiful views, then it would have to be the train. Getting a window seat is a hard task, especially for trains across the globe which offers unforgettable views. So, to make life easy, keep these train hacks up your sleeves.
Research is a must!
Before booking your tickets for the train, make sure you speak to enough people who have been on the same train and can guide you on the best seats. You can also check out available videos of the route and choose the train. In fact, there are several travel communities that you can be a part of to check out the best trains and view-sides during your research for the journey.
Check travel direction
Sometimes, trains do not face the same direction while traveling each way. Ideally, try to grab a seat in the front few seats or cabins where you have the best side-views.
Download Seat Maps
Yes, seat maps are available and they are real. The concept is very similar to how you choose seats while booking cinema hall tickets. But here, you get an application that tells you the best seats, their availability and utilities in multiple trains.
Reserve way ahead your dates
The first thing that you should do once you have zeroed down on any destination is block the best train seats. These seats are reserved in a blink of an eye. Thus, it is best to first get the confirmed train bookings done. Then the rest of the destination requirements can be fulfilled. Sometimes, the earlier you book, the better you get the price.
Choose a complete window seat
How many times have you been subjected to the betrayal, especially on flights, when you get a window seat, but it is obstructed by the cabin extension? Your seat is in such a position that it is either too far away from the window in front or too ahead from the window backwards. What you get instead is the feeling of being stuck in between two windows. To avoid such a situation on trains, be very specific and choosy while getting your seat. Use a seat detector or the seat map to locate your seat, to see the proximity from the window and the estimated wide view that is available. Once you are satisfied only then go ahead and book.
Travel peacefully
Mind you, never take seats near doors which tend to frequently open allowing people to enter and exit. That hinders with your view. Also, try and avoid the seats near the washroom. You definitely don’t want to hold your nose throughout the journey. Both these places also have uncomfortable leg space. Take the first or the last car for your rides because they tend to be quieter and less occupied, especially during mid-week journeys or non-peak hours.
Try your luck!
Did you know that you can actually change your seat midway? If you happen to spot a better seat than the one you were forced to occupy as per ticket, and that seat is empty, you can place a request to the ticket-collector or train inspector for a change in seat. If you are lucky and that seat will remain empty for the whole journey, you might be allowed to sit in your dream seat and grab the best views.
Board early, if without reservation
While it is ideal to get your reservations sorted, sometimes it does happen that you cannot get a reserved seat. Under such circumstances, the best way out is to reach the station early and grab the best seat.
