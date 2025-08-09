Train hacks for the best views and seat!

After road journeys, if any inland transport can give you the most beautiful views, then it would have to be the train. Getting a window seat is a hard task, especially for trains across the globe which offers unforgettable views. So, to make life easy, keep these train hacks up your sleeves.

Research is a must!

Before booking your tickets for the train, make sure you speak to enough people who have been on the same train and can guide you on the best seats. You can also check out available videos of the route and choose the train. In fact, there are several travel communities that you can be a part of to check out the best trains and view-sides during your research for the journey.

Check travel direction

Sometimes, trains do not face the same direction while traveling each way. Ideally, try to grab a seat in the front few seats or cabins where you have the best side-views.

Download Seat Maps

Yes, seat maps are available and they are real. The concept is very similar to how you choose seats while booking cinema hall tickets. But here, you get an application that tells you the best seats, their availability and utilities in multiple trains.