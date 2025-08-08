Take a cue from Huma Qureshi and embark on the Tiger’s Nest Trek in Bhutan

When in Bhutan, one of the adventurous ways of sightseeing includes the Tiger’s Next Trek or the Paro Taktsang. Located at the Paro Valley this trek is about 3,120 metres above sea level and offers the view and the chance to visit one of the most revered monasteries in the country. It is said that the site was constructed in the year 1692 and according to popular legend, Guru Rinpoche had flown here on a tigress to meditate in a nearby cave. Due to this, the place is now known as the Tiger’s Nest Trek.

It takes around four to six hours depending on your pace to complete this trek, one way. For any trek, especially where the roads are serpentine and it’s the rainy season, the ideal time to embark is the morning. If you can start off by 7 am or 8 am you would ideally reach the place by noon, take a tour and reach the base point before nightfall. Generally, this is the plan that even the guides follow as during any trek, it is best to return before nightfall, unless the trek is specially designed for the evenings.