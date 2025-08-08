Take a cue from Huma Qureshi and embark on the Tiger’s Nest Trek in Bhutan

If you like to take up challenges and bask in the glory of the rewards after completing them, then here’s a monsoon trek that should be on your bucket list. Take a cue from actor Huma Qureshi who just posted photographs of her experience of the Tiger’s Nest Trek in Bhutan and embark on it yourself. For the unversed, those who love going on treks, this is one spot, which offers serene views and a rewarding time at a monastery at the end of the trek. If you are planning to go here or are looking for a guide, read on to know what to keep in mind before going on the Tiger’s Nest Trek.
When in Bhutan, one of the adventurous ways of sightseeing includes the Tiger’s Next Trek or the Paro Taktsang. Located at the Paro Valley this trek is about 3,120 metres above sea level and offers the view and the chance to visit one of the most revered monasteries in the country. It is said that the site was constructed in the year 1692 and according to popular legend, Guru Rinpoche had flown here on a tigress to meditate in a nearby cave. Due to this, the place is now known as the Tiger’s Nest Trek.
It takes around four to six hours depending on your pace to complete this trek, one way. For any trek, especially where the roads are serpentine and it’s the rainy season, the ideal time to embark is the morning. If you can start off by 7 am or 8 am you would ideally reach the place by noon, take a tour and reach the base point before nightfall. Generally, this is the plan that even the guides follow as during any trek, it is best to return before nightfall, unless the trek is specially designed for the evenings.
Where does the Tiger’s Nest Trek route lead you?
The Taktsang Cafeteria is the meeting point for the trek from where you start going uphill for about two hours. You will encounter pine forests throughout the trail and can also see a glimpse of the monastery. As you progress the path gets steeper and there will be gorges as well. As is the norm, the dissent, the same way, usually takes lesser time than the climb. Although no trekking skills are required for the Tiger’s Nest Trek, it is advisable to have a guide, if this is your first trek and also to acclimatise the body for at least two days before going on this trek. Also, the roads are steep and may be wet due to the rains. In case, you have fear of heights or start feeling giddy as altitude increases, it is up to you to continue with the trek or choose an alternative way to visit the monastery.
What are your Tiger’s Nest Trek essentials?
When going on a trek always carry a light backpack with only the essentials. Get yourself a pair of hiking shoes at you are comfortable wearing for long hours and does not cause any discomfort. Always carry a one or two litre water bottle to keep yourself hydrated at all times. Dry snacks like biscuits work wonders during a trek. Keep a sunscreen of your choice and a hat, handy. Pack a light jacket in the backpack as the weather can trick you anytime. Should you want keep a walking stick handy for the steep roads. While you can carry camera during the trek, photography is not allowed inside the monastery. Moreover, Bhutan is a country with traditions all around and it is expected that one is mindful of the same and dress modestly at all times. The best time to go on this trek is March to May or September to November.
What’s inside the Tiger’s Nest Trek monastery?
Once you reach your destination, the monastery itself, you will see caves, murals and shrines. It is expected that one covers their body at all times inside the monastery and photographs are not allowed.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.