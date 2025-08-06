International Scuba Diving Day 2025: Eight underwater destinations you cannot miss!

Brush up your swimming lessons, get all the necessary gears, keep your underwater photo equipments ready, for scuba diving is about to give you some of the best experiences and lessons in life.

Amazing Australia

Pack your bags to see if you’re lucky enough to spot the real Nemo swimming across the Great Barrier Reefs in Australia. One of the most popular scuba diving destinations down South is Whitsundays. Apart from Nemo, you can spot giant clams, parrotfish, manta rays, reef sharks, turtles and endless corals all around transporting you into a vibrant underwater world, unlike anything you have ever seen before. Some of the diving hotspots include the Baif reef, hardy reef, Hook Island, and Blue pearl bay. The ideal time is from May to October when visibility is at its peak, but you can also choose November to April if you want to experience these water beauties amidst rains and stingers.

Marvelous Maldives

Take a cue from your famous celebrities and definitely visit Maldives. But apart from catching some photos for the instagram, be slightly adventurous and make the clear waters your playground. Keep a day just for scuba diving and watching the spectacular marine life it has to offer. Spread over 26 atolls and 1000 islands across the Indian Ocean, Maldives has several diving spots including Maaya Thila which is popular for shark spotting after sunset; Mushimasmingili Thila for spotting napoleon wrasse or grey reef sharks; Banana Reef where you can explore underwater caves hiding snappers, morays, bannerfish and more; and the UNESCO biosphere reserve Baa Atoll for whale sharks and manta rays. Don’t forget to make an underwater stop at The Victory Wreck to admire the remains of a sunken cargo ship. The best time to pay a visit is December to April where visibility is high; but if you want more whale shark, manta ray and plankton encounters then May to November is the best time. Also, to check out these numerous destinations get hold of a luxury liveaboard to make your life easy.

Dive in the Ice!

Iceland is not just about wearing warm clothes and sitting inside cosy corners. It’s also about exploring the underwater treasures. Yes, Iceland too offers a unique scuba diving experience to those who are ready to take on the cold. Between the tectonic plates of North America and Eurasia, you get to dive in glacial waters. The most famous spot is the Silfra Fissure in Pingvellir National Park. That apart you have the David’s Crack, Garour to see kelp forests, vibrant anemones, wolfish, and lumpfish. In many places you will get to see hot springs and geological formations enhancing your diving experience. The weather is very cold, between 2-4 degree centigrade and dry suits with thermal padding are a necessity. The best time to jump around would be June to September although for Silfra you might want to choose anytime of the year, but be prepared to face the snow sometimes!