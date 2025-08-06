International Scuba Diving Day 2025: Eight underwater destinations you cannot miss!

Divers and adventurers, brace yourself as you are about to be introduced to some of the iconic diving spots, this International Scuba Diving Day. From exploring ancient underwater caves, to seeing turtle schools, from diving in the ice to losing yourself in the vibrancy of corals; these scuba diving spots offer them all.
Brush up your swimming lessons, get all the necessary gears, keep your underwater photo equipments ready, for scuba diving is about to give you some of the best experiences and lessons in life.
Amazing Australia
Pack your bags to see if you’re lucky enough to spot the real Nemo swimming across the Great Barrier Reefs in Australia. One of the most popular scuba diving destinations down South is Whitsundays. Apart from Nemo, you can spot giant clams, parrotfish, manta rays, reef sharks, turtles and endless corals all around transporting you into a vibrant underwater world, unlike anything you have ever seen before. Some of the diving hotspots include the Baif reef, hardy reef, Hook Island, and Blue pearl bay. The ideal time is from May to October when visibility is at its peak, but you can also choose November to April if you want to experience these water beauties amidst rains and stingers.
Marvelous Maldives
Take a cue from your famous celebrities and definitely visit Maldives. But apart from catching some photos for the instagram, be slightly adventurous and make the clear waters your playground. Keep a day just for scuba diving and watching the spectacular marine life it has to offer. Spread over 26 atolls and 1000 islands across the Indian Ocean, Maldives has several diving spots including Maaya Thila which is popular for shark spotting after sunset; Mushimasmingili Thila for spotting napoleon wrasse or grey reef sharks; Banana Reef where you can explore underwater caves hiding snappers, morays, bannerfish and more; and the UNESCO biosphere reserve Baa Atoll for whale sharks and manta rays. Don’t forget to make an underwater stop at The Victory Wreck to admire the remains of a sunken cargo ship. The best time to pay a visit is December to April where visibility is high; but if you want more whale shark, manta ray and plankton encounters then May to November is the best time. Also, to check out these numerous destinations get hold of a luxury liveaboard to make your life easy.
Dive in the Ice!
Iceland is not just about wearing warm clothes and sitting inside cosy corners. It’s also about exploring the underwater treasures. Yes, Iceland too offers a unique scuba diving experience to those who are ready to take on the cold. Between the tectonic plates of North America and Eurasia, you get to dive in glacial waters. The most famous spot is the Silfra Fissure in Pingvellir National Park. That apart you have the David’s Crack, Garour to see kelp forests, vibrant anemones, wolfish, and lumpfish. In many places you will get to see hot springs and geological formations enhancing your diving experience. The weather is very cold, between 2-4 degree centigrade and dry suits with thermal padding are a necessity. The best time to jump around would be June to September although for Silfra you might want to choose anytime of the year, but be prepared to face the snow sometimes!
Memories in Malaysia
From being the turtle capital of the world to being home to underwater World War II wrecks, the Malaysian waters have it all. The most famous scuba diving spot is the Sipadan Island in Sabah where you get to see sea turtles, reef sharks, tornadoes and wonder around in underwater caves. This spot only has permission for 120 divers a day, so it is recommended that you book your experience in advance. The Layang-Layang in South China Sea is home to hammerhead sharks and colourful reefs. With corals and blacktip reef sharks the Tioman Island in Peninsular Malaysia should also be on your cards. Popular dive sites include Chebeh Island, Labas, Tiger reef and Renggis. Whiel April to November is ideal for Sipadan, March to October makes the cut for Peninsular Malaysia.
Red Sea Sharks?
You might have heard this term- The Red Sea Sharks! Have you ever wondered if this is true and you can spot sharks in this otherwise arid countryside or is it a code word? Well, diving enthusiasts can do their own checks by scuba diving along the coastline which stretches across Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Sudan. The Red Sea is home to the iconic wreck SS Thistlegorm along with sharks, rays, dolphins and lush coral gardens. Popular sites are Sharm El-Sheikh in Sinai Peninsula comprising Ras Mohammed National Park, the shipwreck, Tiran Straits; Hurgada for the Giftun Island and Salem Express Wreck; Marsa Alam for dolphins, whitetip sharks and more.
Interesting Indonesia
Not only is its culture colourful, Indonesia also hosts a very dynamic and vibrant underwater life. For scuba diving enthusiasts, exploring the waters of Raja Ampat is a dream. With over 500 species of corals, manta rays, seahorses, wobbeging sharks, you cannot miss spots like Cape Kri, Melissa’s Garden, Manta Sandy or Blue Magic. The Komodo National Park, famous for the Komodo dragons walking on land, also offers sites like Crystal Rock or Batu Bolong to spot the rich marine biodiversity. When in Indonesia, never miss Bali. Top places to visit include Tulamben for its USs Liberty Wreck, Amed for coral reefs, muck diving and Nusa Penida for spotting manta rays. Each spot has its own perfect time to pay a visit. While Raja Ampat is calmest between October and April; the Manta Season in Komodo is from April to November. For Bali , July to October work best and September to November is the short season for spotting hammerheads.
Galapagos Grandeur
Off the coast of Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands are recognised by the UNESCO as a world Heritage Site for its biodiversity and large animal encounters. To experience a wildlife that is found nowhere else on the planet, a trip to the Galapagos islands are a must. Popular diving spots include Darwin Island for hammerheads and whale sharks and the remains of the collapsed Darwin’s Arch; the Wolf Island for eagle rays, turtles, red-lipped batfish; Punta Vicente Roca for sunfish, frogfish, iguanas and penguins; Cousin’s Rock for corals and volcanic formations. Most of these places are accessible via liveaboards.
Magic in Mexico
From the coral reefs of the Caribbean to the Pelagics of the Pacific or the freshwater cenotes, spot all of these along with several interesting species of underwater organisms and corals, off the coast of Mexico. Check out nurse sharks and moray eels in Palancar reef or Columbia Deep in Cozumel off the Caribbean Coast. Go cave diving in the freshwater caves of Cenotes in the Yucatan Peninsula. Spot whale sharks or bull sharks in Isla Mujeres and Playa del Carmen. The best time to visit would be June to February.
