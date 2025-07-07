Make flight travel and scuba diving easier with the Valsalva Maneuver technique

There are specific things that you need to keep in mind while implementing the Valsalva maneuver technique above ground or underwater. While there is sir pressure in both circumstances, other parameters differ and thus one needs to know the right way of administering the technique.

Scuba Diving

As you start going underwater, you would feel the ears growing heavier. That is because the external pressure increases fast and if this is not balanced it can cause discomfort between the middle ear and the environment. This in turn leads to ear pain, barotraumas and in worst cases, membrane ruptures. Thus to prevent any of these one can pinch your nose while your mouth is closed.

Try blowing air through your nose, the way you exhale but don’t actually let the air escape. You should feel a pop in your ears. This will release the growing pressure and help you feel lighter, relieved and more active. What is of utmost importance in the whole implementation is the timing of administering it. You can perform this during descent. Moreover, do not blow very hard that can adversely cause trauma or injuries to the ear. And do not attempt a diving adventure if you are suffering from cold, congestion, infection or sinus. During these times, the Valsalva manoeuvre would not work.