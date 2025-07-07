Make flight travel and scuba diving easier with the Valsalva Maneuver technique

The Valsalva maneuver technique if administered correctly helps in easing out ear discomfort when it experiences pressure. It requires a person to exhale forcefully to create pressure in the chest and ear. Two practical times when this procedure can be implemented are during flight take off and scuba diving. Here’s all you need to know about the dos and don’ts of this technique in each of the circumstances.
There are specific things that you need to keep in mind while implementing the Valsalva maneuver technique above ground or underwater. While there is sir pressure in both circumstances, other parameters differ and thus one needs to know the right way of administering the technique.
Scuba Diving
As you start going underwater, you would feel the ears growing heavier. That is because the external pressure increases fast and if this is not balanced it can cause discomfort between the middle ear and the environment. This in turn leads to ear pain, barotraumas and in worst cases, membrane ruptures. Thus to prevent any of these one can pinch your nose while your mouth is closed.
Try blowing air through your nose, the way you exhale but don’t actually let the air escape. You should feel a pop in your ears. This will release the growing pressure and help you feel lighter, relieved and more active. What is of utmost importance in the whole implementation is the timing of administering it. You can perform this during descent. Moreover, do not blow very hard that can adversely cause trauma or injuries to the ear. And do not attempt a diving adventure if you are suffering from cold, congestion, infection or sinus. During these times, the Valsalva manoeuvre would not work.
Flight Take –off or landing
Have you seen passengers complaining of ear pain specifically while taking off and landing? Sometimes, to overcome it, the Valsalva Maneuver technique can be implemented to balance the air pressure between outer ear and the middle ear. Trying to endure the change in cabin pressure or making any mistake in the technique can lead to partial hearing issues, clogged ears and pain.
The technique helps by forcing the air through the Eustachian tubes which equalizes pressure and finally releases it with the popping sound. Try and avoid this technique if you are suffering nasal congestion, infection or cold. In those cases it is better to opt for alternative methods like the OG chewing gum, earplugs, and nasal spray which acts as a decongestant.
