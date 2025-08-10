Vallam Kali: A look at Kerala’s legendary boat races

Next, the Kallada Boat Race will be held on August 29, 2025, on the Kallada River at Munroe Thuruthu in Kollam District. They even call it ‘28 aam Onam’ (the 28th day after Onam) because it’s a big follow-up celebration to the main Onam festival in that area. It’s a super competitive race, often part of the Champions Boat League, which means you’ll see some of the best teams battling it out. Munroe Island offers excellent vantage points to watch the action unfold.

The absolute superstar of these races is the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, scheduled for Saturday, August 30, on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha. Imagine over 100 rowers, all moving as one, powering these enormous 100-foot-long Chundan Vallams (snake boats) across the lake.

The atmosphere is electric, with rhythmic chants (Vanchipattu) echoing and thousands of spectators roaring. It’s often called the Olympics on water for a reason — the competition is fierce, the skill is astounding and the passion is infectious.

Watching the boats, adorned with colourful silk umbrellas and flags, glide across the water is a sight you won’t soon forget. Tickets can cost anywhere from about INR 100 for a basic view to INR 3,000 for a prime spot in the tourist pavilions.

