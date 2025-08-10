Vallam Kali: A look at Kerala’s legendary boat races

As the monsoon season fully embraces Kerala, the backwaters come alive with an electrifying energy. August in ‘God’s Own Country’ means Vallam Kali, the spectacular snake boat races that draw crowds from across the globe. Vallam Kali aren’t just sporting events; they are a vibrant display of culture, tradition and incredible human synchronisation. If you’re planning a visit to Kerala in August, prepare to be captivated by these thrilling aquatic festivals.
On August 14, 2025, head over to Vembanad Lake in Kumarakom for the Kumarakom Boat Race. This race is a special and vibrant part of the Onam festivities. Onam is a huge harvest festival in Kerala and Thiruvonam (the main day) falls on September 5, 2025. So, this race kicks off some of the biggest celebrations! Picture those powerful snake boats slicing through the water, all set against Kumarakom’s incredibly beautiful, lush scenery. It’s a truly festive and memorable sight, showcasing both athletic prowess and deep cultural roots.
Later in the month, on August 21, 2025, there’s the Payippad Boat Race on the Payippad River, near Harippad in Alappuzha District. This isn’t just a one-day thing; it’s a significant three-day celebration deeply tied to a local temple’s story. It commemorates the installation of the idol at the Subramanya Swamy Temple. The final day is the big race, which transforms the river into a lively, colourful scene of intense competition. It’s a fantastic event to experience the strong community spirit and local traditions.
Next, the Kallada Boat Race will be held on August 29, 2025, on the Kallada River at Munroe Thuruthu in Kollam District. They even call it ‘28 aam Onam’ (the 28th day after Onam) because it’s a big follow-up celebration to the main Onam festival in that area. It’s a super competitive race, often part of the Champions Boat League, which means you’ll see some of the best teams battling it out. Munroe Island offers excellent vantage points to watch the action unfold.
The absolute superstar of these races is the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, scheduled for Saturday, August 30, on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha. Imagine over 100 rowers, all moving as one, powering these enormous 100-foot-long Chundan Vallams (snake boats) across the lake.
The atmosphere is electric, with rhythmic chants (Vanchipattu) echoing and thousands of spectators roaring. It’s often called the Olympics on water for a reason — the competition is fierce, the skill is astounding and the passion is infectious.
Watching the boats, adorned with colourful silk umbrellas and flags, glide across the water is a sight you won’t soon forget. Tickets can cost anywhere from about INR 100 for a basic view to INR 3,000 for a prime spot in the tourist pavilions.
