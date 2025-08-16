Six signs a tiger is nearby, when you’re at a wildlife park

When on a safari at a wildlife park, being able to recognise the signs of a tiger’s presence can be a thrilling part of the experience.

Here are six signs that a tiger may be nearby

Alarm calls from other animals

The most direct and sure sign is the frantic and immediate alarm calls from the animals being hunted. Sambar and spotted deer tend to produce a sharp, staccato bark, whereas langur monkeys may emit a distinct call to announce the presence of a tiger. Such calls are the jungle's own alert system and tend to signal the direction in which a tiger is heading.

Pugmarks

A tiger’s paw prints or pugmarks are a definite sign of recent travel. Observe for big, round prints with four toe pads but no claw marks since tigers have retractable claws. Fresh pugmarks in soft mud or sand with sharp, clean edges are a sure indicator that the tiger recently came through.

Tree scratch marks

Tigers scratch trees to mark their territory and sharpen their claws. Find vertical tree trunk or log scratches roughly 4-5 feet from the ground. These scratches serve as visual landmarks for other cats and are an indication of a dominant male’s presence.

Territorial odours and scat

Tigers use urine spray and scat (droppings) to mark their territory. Tiger spray, when fresh, has a strong, musky smell. Fresh scat will be round and have hair, bones or hooves of its prey. These markers, particularly when fresh, show that a tiger was present.

Sudden silence

Although alarm calls are the most important indicator, at times the silence is equally informative. When the usual forest sounds—bird song or chatter of animals—abruptly cease, it may indicate that a predator like a tiger is in the vicinity and all the other animals enter the silent warning mode.

Kill sites and drag marks

This is not easily seen but indicates the presence of a recent kill if any disturbance of undergrowth or ground is found where a tiger dragged its prey. Tigers tend to drag their kills into a secluded area and might cover them with leaves to come back later. Discovery of a kill site that is fresh and shows such signs implies that the tiger is within close proximity.