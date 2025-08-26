Prayagraj to be promoted as ‘City of Temple Corridors’

The initiative, driven by the Uttar Pradesh government, seeks to restore and highlight the city’s temple heritage. The project will not only focus on the better-known shrines such as the Bade Hanuman Mandir, Kalyani Devi, Alopi Devi and Mankameshwar Temple, but also on linking them through accessible corridors designed to improve visitor experience. These corridors are intended to mirror successful models such as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, which has transfor med temple tourism in recent years.

Prayagraj’s rebranding is as much about infrastructure as it is about identity. Alongside improved pathways and amenities, the scheme aims to weave the city’s historic sites into a cohesive narrative that highlights its role as both a religious centre and a crucible of India’s modern history. It was here that leaders of the freedom movement — including Motilal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru — established their base, making Prayagraj a city where the sacred and the political have long intersected.