Prayagraj to be promoted as ‘City of Temple Corridors’

Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, has long held a unique place in India’s cultural imagination. Situated at the sacred Triveni Sangam — the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati — the city has been a site of pilgrimage for centuries, drawing millions during the Kumbh Mela. Now, with plans to brand it as the ‘City of Temple Corridors,’ Prayagraj is preparing to step further into the spotlight as a spiritual tourism destination.
The initiative, driven by the Uttar Pradesh government, seeks to restore and highlight the city’s temple heritage. The project will not only focus on the better-known shrines such as the Bade Hanuman Mandir, Kalyani Devi, Alopi Devi and Mankameshwar Temple, but also on linking them through accessible corridors designed to improve visitor experience. These corridors are intended to mirror successful models such as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, which has transfor med temple tourism in recent years.
Prayagraj’s rebranding is as much about infrastructure as it is about identity. Alongside improved pathways and amenities, the scheme aims to weave the city’s historic sites into a cohesive narrative that highlights its role as both a religious centre and a crucible of India’s modern history. It was here that leaders of the freedom movement — including Motilal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru — established their base, making Prayagraj a city where the sacred and the political have long intersected.
For travellers, the new positioning means a chance to experience Prayagraj in a more curated way. Beyond the temples, there is the imposing Allahabad Fort built by Akbar, the Anand Bhavan museum chronicling the Nehru family and the colonial-era architecture that dots Civil Lines. But it is the renewed focus on temple corridors that is expected to draw pilgrims and culture-seekers alike, offering structured routes through a city that has always thrived at the crossroads of faith, history and tradition. As plans move ahead, Prayagraj seems poised to redefine itself — not by erasing its past, but by illuminating it through the lens of spirituality and cultural tourism.
