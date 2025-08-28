Sundarbans to become India’s second-largest tiger reserve after expansion

The newly added area will bring three forest ranges — Matla, Raidighi and Ramganga — of the South 24-Parganas division under the unified management of the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve. These ranges are already home to tigers and their inclusion will allow the forest department to designate them officially as core or buffer zones, enabling more coordinated management and protection. This move has been under discussion for several years, but only now has it received final clearance.

The expansion is being hailed as a significant step for both conservation and tourism. For wildlife, the larger contiguous landscape will provide stronger protection for the existing population of around 101 tigers recorded in the region. Officials believe that improved patrolling, better prey base management and reduced human-induced pressures will help secure the long-term survival of tigers in this fragile mangrove ecosystem, which is also recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.