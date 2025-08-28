Sundarbans to become India’s second-largest tiger reserve after expansion

The Sundarbans Tiger Reserve in West Bengal is set to become India’s second-largest tiger reserve following official approval for a major expansion. The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife recently cleared the addition of 1,044.68 square kilometres, which will increase the reserve’s size to 3,629.57 square kilometres in total. This expansion pushes the Sundarbans just behind the Nagarjunasagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve in Andhra Pradesh, which at around 3,728 square kilometres remains the largest in the country.
The newly added area will bring three forest ranges — Matla, Raidighi and Ramganga — of the South 24-Parganas division under the unified management of the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve. These ranges are already home to tigers and their inclusion will allow the forest department to designate them officially as core or buffer zones, enabling more coordinated management and protection. This move has been under discussion for several years, but only now has it received final clearance.
The expansion is being hailed as a significant step for both conservation and tourism. For wildlife, the larger contiguous landscape will provide stronger protection for the existing population of around 101 tigers recorded in the region. Officials believe that improved patrolling, better prey base management and reduced human-induced pressures will help secure the long-term survival of tigers in this fragile mangrove ecosystem, which is also recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
For visitors, the change could mean more structured and diversified boat safari routes, new watchtowers and improved visitor management systems. At the same time, authorities are expected to tighten rules on carrying capacity, waste disposal and boat operations to protect the delicate estuarine environment.
Tourism stakeholders point out that the reserve’s expansion will likely draw additional central funding, which could improve both conservation infrastructure and visitor facilities. This is expected to go hand in hand with a stronger emphasis on responsible travel practices, such as licensed guides, fuel-efficient boats and strict adherence to rules designed to minimise disturbance to wildlife.
