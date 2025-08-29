Saudi Arabia simplifies pilgrimage visits with a new digital platform, Nusuk

Nusuk serves as an all-in-one digital hub for pilgrims to plan and book their Umrah and, in some cases, Hajj journeys. It replaces the need for pilgrims to rely solely on intermediaries or coordinate with multiple service providers.

The platform facilitates the application for Umrah visas and other entry permits. For citizens of eligible countries (e.g., those with visa-exempt or e-visa-eligible status), it allows for direct visa applications. For others, it works in conjunction with accredited travel agents to streamline the process.