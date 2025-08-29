Saudi Arabia simplifies pilgrimage visits with a new digital platform, Nusuk

Saudi Arabia has launched Nusuk, a comprehensive digital platform designed to simplify and streamline the pilgrimage experience for Muslims from around the world. The platform, overseen by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, is a key part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a strategic plan to modernize the kingdom and enhance services for the increasing number of pilgrims.
Nusuk serves as an all-in-one digital hub for pilgrims to plan and book their Umrah and, in some cases, Hajj journeys. It replaces the need for pilgrims to rely solely on intermediaries or coordinate with multiple service providers.
The platform facilitates the application for Umrah visas and other entry permits. For citizens of eligible countries (e.g., those with visa-exempt or e-visa-eligible status), it allows for direct visa applications. For others, it works in conjunction with accredited travel agents to streamline the process.
Pilgrims can use Nusuk to book a wide range of services, including accommodation or hotels in Makkah and Madinah, arrange for transportation between cities and to holy sites, book flights to and from Saudi Arabia, pilgrims can choose from a variety of pre-packaged itineraries or create their own by booking individual services and book guided tours to historical and religious sites.
The Nusuk app is essential for pilgrims to obtain and manage their permits for performing Umrah and visiting key sites like the Noble Rawdah in the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. The platform provides real-time updates on prayer times, weather conditions, and official announcements from Hajj and Umrah authorities. It also includes interactive maps to help pilgrims navigate the holy sites. Nusuk offers a wealth of information, including step-by-step guides on Hajj and Umrah rituals, frequently asked questions, and safety advice. It also provides contact information for emergency services and medical facilities.
The platform has a modern, user-friendly interface that supports seven languages, making it accessible to a diverse global audience. Nusuk is available as a mobile app on iOS and Android, allowing pilgrims to manage their journey on the go. The platform offers multiple secure payment options, making it easy for users from various countries to complete their transactions. Nusuk is fully integrated with other relevant Saudi government systems to ensure a smooth, secure and efficient process from visa application to service delivery.
The launch of Nusuk is a major step towards achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to increase the number of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims annually. Improve the quality and efficiency of pilgrimage services. Provide a safe, modern, and accessible religious experience for all visitors. Streamline service delivery through digital transformation.
