Bihar Tourism introduces luxury caravans for tourists

The Bihar Tourism Department has recently unveiled two ultra-luxury mobile caravans, custom-built in Chandigarh, as part of an initiative to significantly enhance premium travel experiences across the state and beyond, effectively offering a five-star hotel experience on wheels. These state-of-the-art vehicles, designed to boost high-end tourism by blending adventure with hotel-style comfort, are expected to soon be available for public hire once all necessary registration and nationwide travel permits are secured.
Each caravan boasts an extensive array of amenities, including four premium inclinator seats, a three-seater sofa, smart televisions and an in-built theatre system for entertainment. Accommodation is provided by four private bedrooms, each furnished with orthopaedic mattresses for cervical support, complemented by a dedicated dressing room and aircraft-style overhead compartments for storage.
Crucially, the caravans feature a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances, allowing travellers to prepare their own meals, alongside a private bathroom with a shower, thereby eliminating the reliance on traditional hotels and restaurants during long-distance journeys. For safety and comfort, the vehicles are fitted with advanced security measures such as CCTV cameras, fire detectors, air suspension for a smooth ride, an emergency exit and 360-degree revolving chairs.
The rental tariff has been set at ₹75 per kilometre, subject to a minimum daily usage of 250 kilometres, equating to an approximate daily cost of ₹20,000, with a special 12-hour, 75-kilometre city package priced at ₹11,000 for local travel within Patna. These luxury mobile homes are intended to operate on major heritage circuits, covering key destinations such as Nalanda, Rajgir, Bodh Gaya and the Valmiki Nagar Tiger Reserve.
UNESCO World Heritage Site Nalanda is renowned for the Archaeological Ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara, which was one of the world's first great residential universities and an ancient centre of Buddhist learning. Rajgir was the ancient capital of the Magadha kingdom and is a significant pilgrimage site for both Buddhists and Jains. Another UNESCO spot, Bodh Gaya, is one of the four most sacred sites in Buddhism, as it is the place where Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. Bihar's only National Park and Tiger Reserve, located in the West Champaran district along the border with Nepal. It forms the eastern extension of the Himalayan Terai forests.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.