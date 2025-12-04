Bihar Tourism introduces luxury caravans for tourists

The rental tariff has been set at ₹75 per kilometre, subject to a minimum daily usage of 250 kilometres, equating to an approximate daily cost of ₹20,000, with a special 12-hour, 75-kilometre city package priced at ₹11,000 for local travel within Patna. These luxury mobile homes are intended to operate on major heritage circuits, covering key destinations such as Nalanda, Rajgir, Bodh Gaya and the Valmiki Nagar Tiger Reserve.

UNESCO World Heritage Site Nalanda is renowned for the Archaeological Ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara, which was one of the world's first great residential universities and an ancient centre of Buddhist learning. Rajgir was the ancient capital of the Magadha kingdom and is a significant pilgrimage site for both Buddhists and Jains. Another UNESCO spot, Bodh Gaya, is one of the four most sacred sites in Buddhism, as it is the place where Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. Bihar's only National Park and Tiger Reserve, located in the West Champaran district along the border with Nepal. It forms the eastern extension of the Himalayan Terai forests.