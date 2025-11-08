Taste of Bihar beyond the popular Litti Choka and Champaran mutton

Bihar sees extreme weather – scorching summers with hot ‘loo’ or dry dusty winds blowing across the Indo-Gangetic plains, winters characterised by sheetlahri (cold waves) and heavy monsoons with Kosi’s dramatic descent from Tibet/ Nepal making Bihar the most flood-prone state. One wonderfood that defies climatic severity is sattu (roasted Bengal gram flour).

Consumed in summer as a sweetened beverage with water and sugar or a salty drink with chopped onion and lime to prevent heat stroke, sattu also serves as a savoury filling, rolled into parathas or stuffed into littis that keep you warm in winter. Roasted on a coal fire and dunked in ghee, it is served with chokha, a smoky brinjal mash with onion, tomato, chilli, lime and mustard oil.