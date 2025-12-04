Delhi launches hot air balloon festival!

Each ride typically lasts an average of 10-15 minutes and ascends up to 100-150 feet, seating four people per basket, along with the pilot. These tethered flights, meaning the balloon is secured to the ground by high-strength ropes for a safe, controlled ascent, rather than a free-floating journey.

The balloon offers passengers panoramic aerial views of significant city landmarks such as the Akshardham Temple and Humayun’s Tomb. The standard price is currently set at ₹3,000 per person (excluding taxes) and bookings are reported to be available both directly on-site at the park and possibly through third-party platforms for online convenience.