Google Trends reveals the most searched botanical gardens in 2025, here are the top 5

Interest in botanical gardens has grown steadily over the past few years, but Google’s 2025 search data shows a noticeable spike. Travellers appear to be looking for places that offer a blend of outdoor space, cultural history and reliable year-round appeal. The platform’s trend charts place five gardens above the rest, each attracting a mixture of international attention and local pride.
Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru came out with the highest growth in global searches. Founded in the 18th century and expanded under later rulers, Lalbagh covers roughly 240 acres. Visitors know it for a strong tree collection, quiet walking routes and the iron-and-glass pavilion inspired by London’s Crystal Palace. Local press has pointed out that recent conservation projects, including new plantings of threatened species and cleaner mobility schemes, have helped bring the garden back into public conversation. That renewed interest seems to have carried through into search behaviour this year.
The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew followed closely. Kew’s reputation has been shaped by its extensive living collections, long-running research programmes and its familiar Victorian glasshouses. It remains one of the most recognisable gardens in Europe. The ongoing restoration of parts of the Temperate House and a steady programme of exhibitions have kept it highly visible. Many visitors plan trips around its seasonal events, which tend to spark surges in online searches.
In third place, Bogor Botanical Gardens in West Java drew a large rise in curiosity. Its tropical setting, broad avenues and historic links with scientific institutions give it a different atmosphere from its European counterparts. The orchid houses and lotus ponds often feature in travel coverage of Java, which may explain the steady climb in online look-ups.
The Singapore Botanic Gardens ranked next. Its mix of lakes, rainforest pockets and the well-known National Orchid Garden continues to appeal to residents and tourists. Its central location and easy transport links make it an obvious stop for anyone spending time in the city.
Rounding out the top five is the Eden Project in Cornwall. Though newer than the others, its biomes and environmental exhibitions have turned it into one of Britain’s best-known visitor sites. Search interest tended to rise around new installations and school-holiday programming.
Together these gardens suggest that people looked for places that combine greenery, learning and a clear sense of place throughout 2025.