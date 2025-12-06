Google Trends reveals the most searched botanical gardens in 2025, here are the top 5

Interest in botanical gardens has grown steadily over the past few years, but Google’s 2025 search data shows a noticeable spike. Travellers appear to be looking for places that offer a blend of outdoor space, cultural history and reliable year-round appeal. The platform’s trend charts place five gardens above the rest, each attracting a mixture of international attention and local pride.

Fresh search data highlights the gardens that captured global curiosity this year

Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru came out with the highest growth in global searches. Founded in the 18th century and expanded under later rulers, Lalbagh covers roughly 240 acres. Visitors know it for a strong tree collection, quiet walking routes and the iron-and-glass pavilion inspired by London’s Crystal Palace. Local press has pointed out that recent conservation projects, including new plantings of threatened species and cleaner mobility schemes, have helped bring the garden back into public conversation. That renewed interest seems to have carried through into search behaviour this year.

The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew followed closely. Kew’s reputation has been shaped by its extensive living collections, long-running research programmes and its familiar Victorian glasshouses. It remains one of the most recognisable gardens in Europe. The ongoing restoration of parts of the Temperate House and a steady programme of exhibitions have kept it highly visible. Many visitors plan trips around its seasonal events, which tend to spark surges in online searches.