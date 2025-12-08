Chillai Kalan in Kashmir: Why the valley’s harshest winter phase brings extreme cold

Chillai​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Kalan has officially set in, the Valley's coldest and most difficult winter period. It is characterized by the freezing of the night, snowfall and the continuation of the cold spell. It is a 40-day period starting around December 21 and invariably causing sub-zero temperatures that severely limit daily life, transport and provision of the most necessary services. Meteorologists locate this period as the coldest phase of the winter season of Kashmir when cold air gets more and more trapped, and the snow cover extends over the whole region.

Chillai Kalan in Kashmir and the science behind the extreme cold

The extreme cold during Chillai Kalan Kashmir is due to a complex interplay between the Himalayas and the atmospheric systems. The bowl-shaped valley of Kashmir is like a deep freezer, catching heavy cold air and leaving it there. As per the report, four to five significant western disturbances hit Kashmir during Chillai Kalan last year, this year till 28 December, one such event of these is estimated to approach Kashmir