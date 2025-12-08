Chillai Kalan in Kashmir: Why the valley’s harshest winter phase brings extreme cold

Chillai Kalan has officially set in, the Valley's coldest and most difficult winter period. It is characterized by the freezing of the night, snowfall and the continuation of the cold spell. It is a 40-day period starting around December 21 and invariably causing sub-zero temperatures that severely limit daily life, transport and provision of the most necessary services. Meteorologists locate this period as the coldest phase of the winter season of Kashmir when cold air gets more and more trapped, and the snow cover extends over the whole region.
The extreme cold during Chillai Kalan Kashmir is due to a complex interplay between the Himalayas and the atmospheric systems. The bowl-shaped valley of Kashmir is like a deep freezer, catching heavy cold air and leaving it there. As per the report, four to five significant western disturbances hit Kashmir during Chillai Kalan last year, this year till 28 December, one such event of these is estimated to approach Kashmir
On its account, several video reports and pictures have been uploaded so far by Kashmir-based journalists, amateurs and citizens. Western disturbances are also behind the good snowfall witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir during the Chillai Kalan. At the same time, these weather patterns bring heavy rain to plains of North India, exacerbating the Delhi pollution situation with smog and poor visibility.
The misery of Chillai Kalan in Kashmir is mainly due to its onset and the power of the cold, which also causes the days of the year to be the shortest and the least illuminated by the sun. In this case, temperatures in Srinagar and nearby districts are sometimes far below zero and this causes bursting of the water pipes, lakes partly freezing and roads becoming slippery. Low temperatures are next hitting households, schools, power, and healthcare making Chillai Kalan Kashmir a severe climatic trend.
The snowfall during this time has long-term implications beyond the immediate difficulties. The majority of the Valley's snowfall is now happening, which later on leads to glaciers, rivers and reservoirs. This frozen water later on becomes melting water for drinking, irrigation, and hydropower generation during the warmer months. Scientists are very concerned about the irregular snow pattern in recent years that may disrupt the natural cycle.
Even though the conditions are terrible, Chillai Kalan has a cultural value to it. The traditional garments like the pheran, heating of the house and the winter foods are all related to the season. Life comes to a halt, but people are still able to survive due to the knowledge they have from their ancestors.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels