6 things to keep in mind while chasing the Northern Lights

Fancy going to places to see the Northern Lights? While these beauties are definitely worth seeing once in a lifetime, it may not be very easy to spot them on the first go. Thus, keep these six handy pointers in mind while chasing your dreams to spot the Northern Lights.
You need to keep yourself fully equipped to manage the weather, spot the nuances of the Northern Lights and sustain yourself in extreme conditions. Here’s what you should be careful of.
Where to travel? The lights can be spotted across a number of places on Earth. In fact, you can choose where you want to go. Places with low pollution, clear northern horizon and somewhat reliable weather is what is preferred. Hence, you can plan a trip to Iceland, Finland, Alaska, Youkon, and Norway. Always carry first aid kits, warm woollens, power bank and other technical equipments if you wish to drive your way around.
Wear proper clothing: Remember the Aurora Borealis is only seen in places which have extreme weather conditions. It is mostly covered in snow. There might not be daylight for days. The air might be windy and chilly. Make sure you wear thermals, insulated mid-layer clothes, windproof jackets and puffers. Woolen socks, gloves, beanies, scarves and snow boots are also a must. At times, due to poor visibility, it is suggested to attach a head lamp onto your hats.
Forecast applications: Quick information, the Northern Lights may not show up every day. So, always consult a local guide or touring group or keep mobile applications in handy to figure out the days and timings when it might appear. It would help you plan your schedule accordingly.
Technical Equipments: When you see the layers of green-blue wonder, obviously you would want to capture them. Carry professional DSLR cameras with wide angle lens, and sturdy tripod is a must. Along with these three main requirements so carry extra memory card, chargers, batteries, and remote control, if available. If you want to capture on Phone then try the night or pro mode and have a mobile phone tripod.
Field Essentials: While waiting for the Lights, keep a check every 30 minutes to an hour because time changes very fast. You need to be very patient with the lights. Give your eyes some time to adjust to the darkness and then keep waiting for the lights. Keep journals with you with low intensity reading lights where you can jot down your experiences.
Safety First: Not only must you carry a first aid, but also go in a group or at least along with someone. If it really comes to you going alone, then inform people of your whereabouts so that they can contact you in cases of emergency. Look where you step because in the snowy and rocky adventures it is important to get the grip before being dazzled by the brightness of the wonder.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels