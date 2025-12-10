6 things to keep in mind while chasing the Northern Lights

You need to keep yourself fully equipped to manage the weather, spot the nuances of the Northern Lights and sustain yourself in extreme conditions. Here’s what you should be careful of.

Where to travel? The lights can be spotted across a number of places on Earth. In fact, you can choose where you want to go. Places with low pollution, clear northern horizon and somewhat reliable weather is what is preferred. Hence, you can plan a trip to Iceland, Finland, Alaska, Youkon, and Norway. Always carry first aid kits, warm woollens, power bank and other technical equipments if you wish to drive your way around.

Wear proper clothing: Remember the Aurora Borealis is only seen in places which have extreme weather conditions. It is mostly covered in snow. There might not be daylight for days. The air might be windy and chilly. Make sure you wear thermals, insulated mid-layer clothes, windproof jackets and puffers. Woolen socks, gloves, beanies, scarves and snow boots are also a must. At times, due to poor visibility, it is suggested to attach a head lamp onto your hats.

Forecast applications: Quick information, the Northern Lights may not show up every day. So, always consult a local guide or touring group or keep mobile applications in handy to figure out the days and timings when it might appear. It would help you plan your schedule accordingly.