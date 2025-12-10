Why Sri Lanka is known as the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean”

The strategic position of Sri Lanka has also been a significant factor in its success. Located on the ancient trade routes of the Maritime Silk Road, this island has acted as a vital trade hub that connected Asia, Africa and Europe. The island has produced a tremendous wealth of goods for sale on the international market, including (most famously) various types of gemstones, but also contains large amounts of other valuable resources such as cinnamon and ivory. The value of Sri Lankan sapphires and their production has provided royal families, merchants and kings with an abundance of both economically valuable and culturally significant items for thousands of years.

Sri Lanka's cultural heritage contributed to its status as being renowned, as well as for its natural riches, both of which were recognized by foreign travellers. The ancient kingdoms of Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa were very advanced in terms of irrigation, architectural (monumental) construction techniques, and arts. In addition, the island's unique mix of Buddhist, Hindu, Islamic and Christian influences has increased the diversity of cultural expression.