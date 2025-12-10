Why Sri Lanka is known as the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean”

For centuries, Sri Lanka has been called "Pearl of the Indian Ocean" around the world because of its beautiful scenery, diverse ecosystem, and long-standing reputation as a center for international trade. Arab, Greek, Persian and Chinese travelers from early on thought of it as an incredibly beautiful island surrounded by the ocean, which still defines its position in the world today.
A significant reason for Sri Lanka's nickname as "The Pearl of the Indian Ocean" is its unique ecological makeup, which encompasses a variety of different types of flora and fauna. The land area may be small in comparison to larger land masses, but Sri Lanka has been designated as one of the world's biodiversity hot spots and has an extraordinary amount of forest, coral reef and wildlife (including Elephants, Leopards, etc.). Some Naturalists in past years have characterized the island's Ecological Diversity as being like a "rare pearl."
The strategic position of Sri Lanka has also been a significant factor in its success. Located on the ancient trade routes of the Maritime Silk Road, this island has acted as a vital trade hub that connected Asia, Africa and Europe. The island has produced a tremendous wealth of goods for sale on the international market, including (most famously) various types of gemstones, but also contains large amounts of other valuable resources such as cinnamon and ivory. The value of Sri Lankan sapphires and their production has provided royal families, merchants and kings with an abundance of both economically valuable and culturally significant items for thousands of years.
Sri Lanka's cultural heritage contributed to its status as being renowned, as well as for its natural riches, both of which were recognized by foreign travellers. The ancient kingdoms of Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa were very advanced in terms of irrigation, architectural (monumental) construction techniques, and arts. In addition, the island's unique mix of Buddhist, Hindu, Islamic and Christian influences has increased the diversity of cultural expression.