Here's where to spot the Geminids Meteor Shower in India this weekend

The Geminids are a prolific meteor shower with 3200 Phaethon being the parent body. Because of this, it would make this shower, along with the Quadrantids, the only major meteor showers not originating from a comet. While most yearly meteor showers are caused by the debris left behind by icy comets, the Geminid meteor shower is caused by an asteroid.

It's common for comets, which are balls of icy rock and dust, to drop a trail of dust and gas as they travel. Theses are visible from India and are strongest for observers in the Northern Hemisphere. With clear skies and low light pollution you can expect to see many meteors between late evening and the pre-dawn hours on the peak night.