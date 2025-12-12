Here's where to spot the Geminids Meteor Shower in India this weekend

The Geminids Meteor Shower is one of the brightest and most reliable meteor showers of the year, known for producing up to 120 meteors per hour at its peak and Starscapes, an Astro-Tourism company, has announced exclusive two-night Geminids Camps from December 13-14, 2025, across its observatory destinations in Kausani and Mukteshwar (Uttarakhand) and Coorg (Karnataka).
The Geminids are a prolific meteor shower with 3200 Phaethon being the parent body. Because of this, it would make this shower, along with the Quadrantids, the only major meteor showers not originating from a comet. While most yearly meteor showers are caused by the debris left behind by icy comets, the Geminid meteor shower is caused by an asteroid.
It's common for comets, which are balls of icy rock and dust, to drop a trail of dust and gas as they travel. Theses are visible from India and are strongest for observers in the Northern Hemisphere. With clear skies and low light pollution you can expect to see many meteors between late evening and the pre-dawn hours on the peak night.
What to expect?
Participants will enjoy uninterrupted views of the starry heavens far from city lights and ambient glow as meteors streak overhead against the backdrop of pristine Himalayan peaks or lush Western-Ghat hills. Think guided meteor-shower watching sessions with expert StarGuides, who will provide sky maps, constellation pointers and scientific context for the Geminids.
Telescopic stargazing for deep-sky wonders such as planets, star clusters and more visible during the early night hours. Cozy winter comforts with hot beverages, warm snacks and a serene ambiance beneath the stars. Kausani and Mukteshwar offer elevated Himalayan hillscapes that guarantee clear, dark winter skies. Coorg’s verdant hills bring a lush southern-hemisphere charm. In December, these regions are ideal for stargazing: crisp air, low humidity, minimal light pollution and clear horizons.
