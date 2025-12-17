Mexico to welcome the world’s first luxury theme park in 2026!

Unlike traditional parks that pack in as many people as possible, BON is designed for exclusivity. Even at full operation, they plan to limit daily visitors to roughly 10,000 guests — less than half of what the park can actually hold. For the first year of operation, the park is restricted only to guests staying at VidantaWorld resorts, ensuring you won't spend your vacation standing in lines.

The park will feature several immersive environments, including Fantasy Gardens, Empire of Light, Land of Legends and BON Plaza. It will house 23 rides, including high-speed coasters and media-driven experiences developed by industry leaders like Intamin, Mack Rides and Vekoma. Replacing typical snack stands are 25 gourmet restaurants and roaming bar carts, integrating fine dining directly into the park experience.