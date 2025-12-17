Mexico to welcome the world’s first luxury theme park in 2026!

Mexico is indeed moving forward with this ambitious project. VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta is currently launching in phases, with the centerpiece BON (Beauty of Nature) Luxury Theme Park scheduled for a full grand opening in Fall 2026. Developed by Grupo Vidanta, the park is designed to pivot away from the high-crowd, high-stress model of traditional theme parks, focusing instead on quality over volume.
Unlike traditional parks that pack in as many people as possible, BON is designed for exclusivity. Even at full operation, they plan to limit daily visitors to roughly 10,000 guests — less than half of what the park can actually hold. For the first year of operation, the park is restricted only to guests staying at VidantaWorld resorts, ensuring you won't spend your vacation standing in lines.
The park will feature several immersive environments, including Fantasy Gardens, Empire of Light, Land of Legends and BON Plaza. It will house 23 rides, including high-speed coasters and media-driven experiences developed by industry leaders like Intamin, Mack Rides and Vekoma. Replacing typical snack stands are 25 gourmet restaurants and roaming bar carts, integrating fine dining directly into the park experience.
Look forward to
Already operational, SkyDream Parks Gondola is the world’s first aerial gondola at a beach resort, connecting the different gates of the park with private cabins. Debuting this week is a 200-million-dollar water-themed dinner show. It features a 360-degree aquatic stage and is Cirque’s first resident water show in Latin America. It’s a dinner show where the multi-course meal is synchronised with the performance.
Soon, a boutique, all-suite luxury hotel where many rooms overlook the theme park itself will join the band wagon. Rather than relying on existing movie characters, the park has its own lore involving Wonder Creatures, interacting with guests in a way that feels more like an immersive theater piece than a mascot meet-and-greet.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.