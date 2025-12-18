Why Flamingos migrate to India in winters and the top spots to see them!

As winter sets in these regions, water bodies freeze over and temperatures drop drastically, making it impossible for the birds to survive or find food. India’s tropical winter offers the perfect mild climate. Flamingos are filter feeders. India’s vast saline lakes, mudflats and coastal lagoons are rich in blue-green algae, brine shrimp and crustaceans and molluscs.

The Rann of Kutch is the only place in India where flamingos actually breed in massive colonies. The isolation of the salt flats provides safety from land predators. The best time to witness this pink tide is between December and May, with peak sightings typically occurring from January to March. Tempted to take a trip? Here are various must-visit destinations across the country for every wildlife traveller who wishes to spot them.