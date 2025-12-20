Rome’s iconic fountain imposes fee to protect cultural heritage

Rome’s Trevi Fountain, immortalised in Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, has long been a magnet for tourists eager to toss a coin over their shoulder for luck. From February 1, visitors will pay more than just this symbolic gesture: a 2-euro fee is now required to approach the fountain’s front basin during prime daylight hours. Viewing the fountain from the surrounding piazza remains free.
The city of Rome introduced the charge to manage tourist crowds, improve the visitor experience, and help offset maintenance costs for one of the Eternal City’s most famous landmarks. Officials anticipate the measure could generate an additional 6.5 million euros ($7.6 million) annually to support Rome’s extensive cultural heritage.
The concept has been discussed for over a year, drawing comparisons to the ticketing system at Rome’s Pantheon and Venice’s tourist day-tripper tax, implemented to reduce overtourism and improve residents’ quality of life. In all cases, city residents remain exempt, a policy mirrored at Trevi and across several city museums. This ensures locals continue to enjoy cultural spaces without restriction.
Mayor Roberto Gualtieri emphasised that culture is a fundamental civic right. “We think it’s correct and positive that the citizens of Rome can enjoy our museums free of charge,” he said, highlighting the balance between public access and the needs of the city’s heritage.
For tourists, the 2-euro fee is modest but purposeful. Gualtieri noted that it should not deter visitors; rather, it facilitates a more organised, safe, and pleasant experience. The decision followed a yearlong pilot project that introduced timed pathways, designated entrances and exits, and limited numbers of visitors allowed at the fountain’s edge. This experiment yielded positive results, showing that small measures could reduce congestion while preserving the landmark’s grandeur.
The fee also aligns with broader initiatives across Rome to regulate tourism responsibly. In addition to the Trevi Fountain charge, some museums now require a 5-euro ticket, while other institutions remain free for registered residents. By combining minor fees with exemptions for locals, the city hopes to strike a balance between global tourism and local quality of life.
While the Trevi Fountain has always drawn crowds for selfies, romantic gestures, and the famous coin toss, the small fee is a reminder that even the most iconic landmarks require care and stewardship. For travellers, it is a minimal investment for an unforgettable experience at one of the world’s most recognisable Baroque masterpieces.
As Rome continues to manage its historic sites amidst ever-growing tourist numbers, the Trevi Fountain fee offers a model of responsible tourism that protects cultural heritage without compromising accessibility.
