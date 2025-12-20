Rome’s iconic fountain imposes fee to protect cultural heritage

Rome’s Trevi Fountain, immortalised in Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, has long been a magnet for tourists eager to toss a coin over their shoulder for luck. From February 1, visitors will pay more than just this symbolic gesture: a 2-euro fee is now required to approach the fountain’s front basin during prime daylight hours. Viewing the fountain from the surrounding piazza remains free.

Tourists will now pay to access the Trevi Fountain’s front

The city of Rome introduced the charge to manage tourist crowds, improve the visitor experience, and help offset maintenance costs for one of the Eternal City’s most famous landmarks. Officials anticipate the measure could generate an additional 6.5 million euros ($7.6 million) annually to support Rome’s extensive cultural heritage.

The concept has been discussed for over a year, drawing comparisons to the ticketing system at Rome’s Pantheon and Venice’s tourist day-tripper tax, implemented to reduce overtourism and improve residents’ quality of life. In all cases, city residents remain exempt, a policy mirrored at Trevi and across several city museums. This ensures locals continue to enjoy cultural spaces without restriction.

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri emphasised that culture is a fundamental civic right. “We think it’s correct and positive that the citizens of Rome can enjoy our museums free of charge,” he said, highlighting the balance between public access and the needs of the city’s heritage.