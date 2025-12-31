5 small European towns where you can experience winter and spring together!

Yes, we say this because the majority of Indians not not accustomed to harsh winters. However, European summers have been overtly popularised and now even face protests in several tourist destinations thanks to overcrowding. So, what's a better time to visit? Early March, because it is the bridge between winter and spring. It’s what travellers call the shoulder season because it offers a level of intimacy with European cities and towns that you simply can't get in June, July or afterwards.