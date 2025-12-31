Wish to get traditional Indian miniature paintings on nails? Head to Udaipur!

If you have been scrolling on Instagram these past days, then you will be Udaipur is currently India's top trending destination and with travellers revisiting it to experience the city differently everytime, they end up discovering unique yet traditional experiences that make it to everyone's must-to lists! And one such highly recomended activity is adorning your nails with traditional Indian miniature paintings.
No, this is not one your boujee nails salons that give a watered-down version of the centuries-old artform but a spot where master artisans bring the works to life using all traditional methods. Ashoka Arts in Udaipur specialises in traditional Indian miniature paintings on nails, offering intricate, hand-painted designs that depict Rajasthani stories and culture.
For around ₹100 per nail, the artists keep the Rajasthani heritage alive with detailed artistry and unique, personalised experiences. They are located near Gangaur Ghat/Jagdish Temple and are known for this live art form. They use fine brushes and age-old techniques to create detailed miniatures of royal elephants, palaces, floral motifs and scenes the Rajasthani landscapes are known for.
Well, that's not all you can do here. If there is a queue to be waited in, explore their shop providing an impressive collection of Pichwai paintings, exquisite wooden carvings, marble artifacts and artistic treasures. If you are looking for unique home decor, a perfect gift or even sourcing from a genuine handicraft exporter in Udaipur, this is your destination for authentic craftsmanship. The collection eveb includes beautifully crafted handmade wall hanging pieces and stylish cushion cover designs.
They even offer engaging Art Classes teaching everything from the fine details of miniature painting to the colorful creativity of nail art and the traditional beauty of henna design. Traditional and historical paints used pigments derived from natural minerals and stones and the same colors are used for the nails as well, which one can also spot across the city museum.
