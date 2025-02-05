Head to this property if you’re looking for a wellness vacation in Maldives

Dreaming of a truly restorative period after the festive season? Escape to the breathtaking Maldives and discover a world of wellness at Four Seasons Resorts. Whether you're seeking spiritual connection or a complete mind-body reset, two unique experiences await.

At Kuda Huraa's Island Spa, the new Healing Tent offers a deeply transformative escape. Imagine yourself immersed in bespoke rituals blending reiki, sound healing and even invigorating ice baths. It's a chance to reconnect with yourself in a truly special setting.

Or perhaps Landaa Giraavaru's AyurMa calls to you? Their groundbreaking PraMā programme combines cutting-edge diagnostics with the ancient wisdom of ayurveda, yoga therapy and naturopathy. Think personalised wellness plans created just for you, based on in-depth consultations and evaluations. It's a holistic approach to wellbeing that goes beyond a simple spa treatment.

Whichever you choose, both Four Seasons properties offer pure luxury and the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives. It's the perfect way to start the new year feeling truly refreshed.