Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s Japan diaries: Travel, food and family moments

Actress Soha Ali Khan recently delighted fans by sharing glimpses of her family vacation in Japan on social media. Accompanied by her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha explored some of Japan’s most breathtaking locations. The family posed joyfully in front of iconic landmarks, embracing the country’s rich culture.
Their trip also turned into a delightful culinary experience, with Soha capturing moments of them savouring authentic Japanese cuisine. In one image, Kunal is seen relishing a bowl of noodles, while another shows him playfully posing with Inaaya outside a local eatery.
Soha had previously shared a heartfelt travel video featuring highlights from their Japan trip, set to the song O Gujariya by Shefali Alvares and Nikhil D’Souza.
Adding a fun wordplay, she captioned the clip, “Japan and us - a 'matcha' made in heaven if you get my Tokyo drift.”
The actress also offered a glimpse into their visit to Kyoto’s historic Kiyomizu-dera temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Posting serene snapshots from the temple, Soha expressed gratitude in her caption, writing, “Gratitude and blessings.”
Soha, daughter of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, tied the knot with Kunal on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya, on September 29, 2017.