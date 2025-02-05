What to expect at the second edition of Brahmaputra Carnival in Guwahati

We never imagined that a few speedboat rides on the Brahmaputra river, with deep blue water, winter sun, chilly wind whipping past our faces, and a few sightings of dolphins, could be such a breather. A trip to Assam was on our bucket list for a long time, and a glamping (the word originates from the term ‘glam camps’) stay was much needed. We got invited to the three-month long Brahmaputra Carnival, organised by Assam Tourism.
It was a 45-minute drive from the Guwahati airport to the carnival location erected in Lachit Ghat. Upon reaching, we saw stalls getting set up for all the fun activities. We also spotted a German Shepherd walking around, making us realise that it was a pet-friendly space and that they were having a gala time too.
Glamping under the sky
The Sandbar Island was transformed into a tent city. Not even briefly would you feel that the whole accommodation setup is temporary. The extremely well-equipped and knowledgeable staff accompanied us from the Ghat to make sure that we face no problems and helped us check in to our tents.
Divided into royal, premium and deluxe, these tents have the comfort and amenities akin to any good resort. Even the meals that we enjoyed throughout our trip or the cultural arrangements made for us to experience, were absolutely on point!
Enjoy the starlit evenings under the sky, overlooking the river as you experience the local dance troupes performing regional and tribal dance numbers. Here you doze off to the sound of dewdrops and wake up to foggy mornings. Thrill-seekers can enjoy exhilarating activities like speedboat rides, kayaking on serene waters, tackling challenging terrains on ATVs, river rafting, water rollers, archery, bungee jumping, jet skiing, and many more fun-filled experiences.
Moments from the carnival
A visit to the carnival was an enriching experience. From smoked silk worms, muddled mud crabs (which was our favourite), local rice beers to pitha, we got introduced to tribal flavours and how they prepare their dishes. Along with the local tribal food, the carnival also boasted of momo and sandwich stalls to even stalls selling biryani and kebabs. Apart from food, there were other stalls selling Assamese handicrafts like cane work, bamboo work, local traditional saris, hats, and of course mekhela sador, accompanied by rides for the kids, hot air balloons, selfie booths, and mega performance nights on the weekends, with local and regional musicians taking over the stage.
City tour
We planned a quick tour of the city during the daytime. We visited the revered Kamakhya temple for a darshan and puja, and the Bhubaneshwari temple at the foot of the Nilachal hills. Make sure you pre-book your pass for the Kamakhya temple, or it might take around nine hours to complete the darshan. After a hearty lunch of Assamese thali, pork and fish dishes at Heritage Khorikaa, we took time out to explore the War Memorial and the Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre. Before we headed back to Lachit Ghat, our last stop was the pre-independence sweet shop, Laxmi Cabin, for a hot cup of cha to energise ourselves for our shopping spree at Fancy Bazaar.
If you want to go for something different and unwind by exploring new communities and local flavours, this one will tick all the right boxes.
Things to remember
If you don’t want to spend a lot on the conveyance, app-based cabs are available from the airport to the Ghat. One can also walk till the main road and avail public buses.
Do not plan anything early in the morning. The fog might dampen your morning plans. The heavy fog of the mornings clears by 10–10.30 am. Even if you don’t mind the fog, the boats won’t ply because of low visibility.
The temperatures might not be very low, but the evenings and early morning tend to get windy, chilly, and wet. The days are pretty warm. So carry a mix of both heavy and light clothes. Socks and ear muffs/woollen caps/ mufflers are a must.
Be open to trying different kinds of meat, as they represent the real essence of Northeast cuisine. Also, you might have to wait after ordering your food at the restaurants. People in the Northeast believe in slow living and will take time to serve your food on the table.
On till March 15.