What to expect at the second edition of Brahmaputra Carnival in Guwahati

Glamping under the sky

The Sandbar Island was transformed into a tent city. Not even briefly would you feel that the whole accommodation setup is temporary. The extremely well-equipped and knowledgeable staff accompanied us from the Ghat to make sure that we face no problems and helped us check in to our tents.

Divided into royal, premium and deluxe, these tents have the comfort and amenities akin to any good resort. Even the meals that we enjoyed throughout our trip or the cultural arrangements made for us to experience, were absolutely on point!

Enjoy the starlit evenings under the sky, overlooking the river as you experience the local dance troupes performing regional and tribal dance numbers. Here you doze off to the sound of dewdrops and wake up to foggy mornings. Thrill-seekers can enjoy exhilarating activities like speedboat rides, kayaking on serene waters, tackling challenging terrains on ATVs, river rafting, water rollers, archery, bungee jumping, jet skiing, and many more fun-filled experiences.