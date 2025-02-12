Neha Sharma shares stunning moments from her Germany trip and museum visit

Alongside her serene moment, she gave fans a glimpse of a delectable cake and a stunning floral arrangement, perfectly encapsulating a peaceful weekend.

On the professional front, Neha is gearing up for her next big project, De De Pyaar De 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 hit film. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will see Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprising their roles with R Madhavan joining the cast as Ayesha’s (Rakul’s character) father adding a fresh dynamic to the narrative.

With an ensemble cast including Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, and Alok Nath, plus special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj, De De Pyaar De 2 is set to hit theatres on November 14.