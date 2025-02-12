Neha Sharma shares stunning moments from her Germany trip and museum visit

Actress Neha Sharma recently jetted off to Germany for a much-needed break, embracing the country’s winter charm and rich cultural history. While enjoying her solo retreat, the actress made a stop at the renowned Frankfurter Goethe Museum, delving into the literary legacy of the celebrated German writer.
Neha shared glimpses of her visit on Instagram, captioning her post, “A little winter chill, a little golden glow, and a lot of good vibes.”
The snapshots offer a peek into her explorations—one capturing her posing gracefully outside the museum, and another showing her engrossed in the historical notes on display. Fans were quick to admire her effortless elegance and intellectual curiosity.
Before this, Neha treated her followers to a cosy Sunday update. In a relaxed, homebound mood, she shared pictures of herself lounging in an oversized white shirt and socks, captioning the post, “Best place to be.. Happy Sunday!”
Alongside her serene moment, she gave fans a glimpse of a delectable cake and a stunning floral arrangement, perfectly encapsulating a peaceful weekend.
On the professional front, Neha is gearing up for her next big project, De De Pyaar De 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 hit film. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will see Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprising their roles with R Madhavan joining the cast as Ayesha’s (Rakul’s character) father adding a fresh dynamic to the narrative.
With an ensemble cast including Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, and Alok Nath, plus special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj, De De Pyaar De 2 is set to hit theatres on November 14.