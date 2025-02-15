4 events that you should not miss in Saudi this season

From cultural spectacles to electrifying live music, if you are in Saudi till March, here are four events, part of the Riyadh Season, that should be on your checklist.
The global music maestro is all set to grace the stage in Riyadh for the first time. Blending classical Indian notes with contemporary Western music, his soul-stirring music has touched one and all. Do not miss this musical evening. Grab your tickets now.
When: February 21
Where: Dirab Park, Riyadh, Saudi
Another first for the fashionistas of Riyadh is the opportunity to see and explore more than 500 archival masterpieces from the House of Dior. The exhibition also includes some of the most exquisite haute couture creations ever made. Titled, Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams the exhibition traces the journey of the legendary French Fashion house. So, why wait to explore the best of fashion, reserve your tickets today!
When: On till April 2
Where: Saudi National Museum Almurabaa, Riyadh
One of the most renowned horse racing events of the world is the Saudi Cup where elite jockeys ride along with their thoroughbred beauties. If speed is in your veins and strategies in your mind, then this is one game that you should definitely book a place for.
When: February 21- 22
Where: King Abdulaziz Racecourse, Riyadh
When in desert land, could desert adventures be given a miss? No! So head over to this unmissable Saudi heritage which is thrilling blend of adventure and entertainment. You can check out the Heritage village where falconry displays win you over, enjoy the tunes of traditional oud music, sip on specially made Saudi coffee by the bonfire, glamp under the stars or engage in activities like dune bashing, quad biking, camel rides and more. Unleash the explorer in you and get yourself a seat fast!
When: till April 15, 2025
Where: Al-Touqi area north of Riyadh