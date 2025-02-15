Your seven-step guide to spending a love-filled weekend in Singapore

Skip the usual restaurant date and get hands-on at Food Playground on Sago Street, a cosy cooking studio in Chinatown. With a little guidance from local chefs, you and your partner will whip up classic Singaporean dishes, from fragrant chicken rice to spicy sambal prawns. Cooking together is all about teamwork—and of course, sneaking in a few bites along the way.

Where: 24A Sago St, Singapore

Monday to Friday, 9:30 am to 6:00 pm