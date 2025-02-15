Your seven-step guide to spending a love-filled weekend in Singapore

Turn your fairytale dreams into reality in Singapore with romantic yet fun-filled activities. Whether you’re planning a dreamy weekend getaway, a one-of-a-kind adventure, or an intimate evening under the stars, the city has something special in store. From private yacht picnics and candlelit concerts to hands-on culinary experiences and secret island escapes, plan the most unforgettable ways to celebrate love.
For a dreamy dinner under the stars, book a private Garden Dome at The Summerhouse. Surrounded by lush greenery and bathed in the soft glow of fairy lights, this hidden gem offers an intimate escape from the city. Nestled within a colonial bungalow, The Summerhouse blends nature, history, and exquisite cuisine to create a truly magical experience. This Valentine’s, indulge in a special five-course menu featuring silky burrata, seared Hokkaido scallops, and wood-grilled Wagyu sirloin, all paired with a bottle of Moët & Chandon. The best part? Time your seating just right, and you’ll witness the sunset give way to a breathtaking starlit sky.
Where: 3 Park Ln, Singapore
When: till February 16, 6 pm onwards
Skip the usual restaurant date and get hands-on at Food Playground on Sago Street, a cosy cooking studio in Chinatown. With a little guidance from local chefs, you and your partner will whip up classic Singaporean dishes, from fragrant chicken rice to spicy sambal prawns. Cooking together is all about teamwork—and of course, sneaking in a few bites along the way.
Where: 24A Sago St, Singapore
Monday to Friday, 9:30 am to 6:00 pm
For a date that feels straight out of a dream, board a private yacht from ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove. As the boat glides across the water, you’ll take in stunning views of Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore skyline. Drop anchor at Lazarus Island for a peaceful moment away from the city, or simply relax on deck with a glass of champagne. As the evening sets in, a beautifully set table awaits on deck, where you’ll share a gourmet meal—fresh seafood, fine wine, and indulgent desserts. With nothing but the sound of waves around you, it’s a moment to slow down, soak it all in, and celebrate love in the most magical way.
Where: 11 Cove Drive, #01-01, Sentosa Cove, Singapore
With its grand architecture and twinkling lights, CHIJMES feels like a scene straight out of a rom-com movie. Arrive early to explore its hidden corners, then settle in for an intimate dinner at one of its charming restaurants. Whether you’re toasting with fine wine or sharing a decadent dessert, this historic venue guarantees a night to remember.
Where: CHIJMES, 30 Victoria St, Singapore
For a night of pure romance, step into The Arts House for a candlelit concert. As the warm glow fills the historic venue, a live quartet plays timeless love songs like La Vie En Rose and Can’t Help Falling in Love. It’s the kind of moment where everything else fades away, leaving just the two of you and the music.
Where: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Ln, Singapore
When: 7 pm onwards
For couples who crave adventure, a kayaking trip through the mangroves of Pulau Ubin is the perfect way to celebrate love. Paddle side by side through tranquil waters, surrounded by lush greenery and the sounds of nature. The deeper you go, the more the world quiets—just the rhythmic splash of your paddles and the occasional call of a kingfisher. Sometimes, the best way to connect is through shared silence, away from the city's buzz.
Where: 15-minute boat ride away from the main island of Singapore.
When: 7 am to 7 pm
If you’re looking for a keepsake to remember the day, head to 28MM Studios and craft your own sterling silver rings. The experience is personal and meaningful—you’ll shape, engrave, and polish your rings together, turning them into something truly special.
Where: 767 Upper Serangoon Rd, #01-04 Spazio@Kovan, Singapore
When: Open every day except Thursday, from 12 pm to 7 pm
(Written by Addrita Sinha)